Some early allocations are showing yields above 10%, a significant jump from what the exchange typically offers on stablecoin deposits. […] The post Coinbase Pushes DeFi Forward With New USDC Lending appeared first on Coindoo.Some early allocations are showing yields above 10%, a significant jump from what the exchange typically offers on stablecoin deposits. […] The post Coinbase Pushes DeFi Forward With New USDC Lending appeared first on Coindoo.

Coinbase Pushes DeFi Forward With New USDC Lending

By: Coindoo
2025/09/19 02:30
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994-0.01%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001892-6.70%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.00119+30.76%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002489-1.85%

Some early allocations are showing yields above 10%, a significant jump from what the exchange typically offers on stablecoin deposits.

The product runs on Base, Coinbase’s Layer 2 network, and integrates with Morpho, a lending protocol backed by Coinbase Ventures. Funds are placed into curated vaults managed by Steakhouse Financial, which automatically route liquidity across different pools. Once deposited, users begin accruing yield immediately, with withdrawals available depending on pool conditions.

This setup contrasts sharply with “USDC Rewards,” Coinbase’s loyalty program that pays around 4% APY and is funded internally by the exchange. The new approach instead channels capital into DeFi markets, exposing customers to onchain activity while aiming to keep the process simple inside the Coinbase app.

Access is gradually opening to users in the U.S. (except New York), as well as Bermuda, Hong Kong, the UAE, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Korea, and the Philippines. Coinbase says the launch is part of its broader goal to make onchain participation feel as accessible as traditional fintech platforms.

READ MORE:

How This Investor Turned $1,000 Into $1 Million With Altcoins

The initiative follows a string of stablecoin-focused projects. Earlier this year Coinbase increased the borrowing limit on its Bitcoin-backed onchain loans through Morpho to $1 million. It also revived its Stablecoin Bootstrap Fund, designed to expand liquidity across decentralized protocols.

By pairing familiar interfaces with higher-yielding DeFi strategies, Coinbase is positioning USDC at the heart of its effort to bring mainstream users into the onchain economy.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Coinbase Pushes DeFi Forward With New USDC Lending appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs

VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs

The post VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Welcome to the US Crypto News Morning Briefing—your essential rundown of the most important developments in crypto for the day ahead. Grab a coffee because the firms shaping crypto’s future are not just building products, but also trying to reshape how capital flows. Crypto News of the Day: VanEck Maps Next Frontier of Crypto Venture Investing VanEck, a Wall Street player known for financial “firsts,” is pushing that legacy into Web3. The firsts include pioneering US gold funds and launching one of the earliest spot Bitcoin ETFs. Sponsored Sponsored “Financial instruments have always been a kind of tokenization. From seashells to traveler’s checks, from relational databases to today’s on-chain assets. You could even joke that VanEck’s first gold mutual funds were the original ‘tokenized gold,’” Juan C. Lopez, General Partner at VanEck Ventures, told BeInCrypto. That same instinct drives the firm’s venture bets. Lopez said VanEck goes beyond writing checks and brings the full weight of the firm. This extends from regulatory proximity to product experiments to founders building the next phase of crypto infrastructure. Asked about key investment priorities, Lopez highlighted stablecoins. “We care deeply about three questions: How do we accelerate stablecoin ubiquity? What will users want to do with them once highly distributed? And what net new assets can we construct now that we have sophisticated market infrastructure?” Lopez added. However, VanEck is not limiting itself to the hottest narrative, acknowledging that decentralized finance (DeFi) is having a renaissance. The VanEck executive also noted that success will depend on new approaches to identity and programmable compliance layered on public blockchains. Backing Legion With A New Model for ICOs Sponsored Sponsored That compliance-first angle explains VanEck Ventures’ recent co-lead of Legion’s $5 million seed round alongside Brevan Howard. Legion aims to reinvent token fundraising by making early-stage access…
Chainbase
C$0.25269-7.87%
KIND
KIND$0.006653+39.71%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001902-6.44%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:52
Share
Metaplanet raises $1.4B to fuel BTC purchases and U.S. subsidiary launch

Metaplanet raises $1.4B to fuel BTC purchases and U.S. subsidiary launch

Metaplanet Inc. has formalized the subsidiary in Miami, Florida, naming it Metaplanet Income Corp.
Union
U$0.014333+2.84%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,373.16-1.91%
Fuel
FUEL$0.0065+5.34%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 23:34
Share
Interest rate cuts are coming – investors can expect a 200% increase in returns through Goldenmining

Interest rate cuts are coming – investors can expect a 200% increase in returns through Goldenmining

GoldenMining promotes cloud mining contracts with fixed daily payouts and claims of 200% returns, offering XRP, BTC, ETH, and DOGE options with low entry barriers.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,373.16-1.91%
XRP
XRP$2.9927-3.25%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.13986+5.23%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 00:46
Share

Trending News

More

VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs

Metaplanet raises $1.4B to fuel BTC purchases and U.S. subsidiary launch

Interest rate cuts are coming – investors can expect a 200% increase in returns through Goldenmining

US Fed Slashes Interest Rates by 25 BPS: How Will Bitcoin’s Price React?

U.S. Treasury Opens Consultation on Stablecoin Rules Under GENIUS Act