Coinbase Research Predicts Crypto Market Strength in 2025

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 16:46
Key Points:
  • Coinbase’s research predicts a strong crypto market in late 2025.
  • Market strengthened by liquidity, regulations.
  • Large-cap assets dominate, smaller tokens consolidate.

Coinbase’s research team, led by David Duong, projects strengthened crypto markets in early Q4 2025 due to liquidity, macro environment, and regulatory developments.

Institutional accumulation of major cryptocurrencies may stabilize market prices, while smaller assets face potential consolidation as capital shifts towards larger, liquid assets.

Crypto Industry Faces Institutional Competition Shift

Coinbase reported that the crypto market is transitioning into the “player versus player” phase, marked by increased competition among institutional and large investors. David Duong, Global Head of Research at Coinbase, projects that supportive macroeconomic conditions and strong liquidity will continue to bolster the market through the fourth quarter of 2025.

As a result of these market conditions, large-cap assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana are seeing increased institutional interest, while smaller digital asset treasury participants might face consolidation pressures. The report highlights significant funding impact, noting that as of September 10, 1 million BTC, 4.9 million ETH, and 8.9 million SOL were held by digital asset treasuries, indicating institutional confidence.

Historical Resilience and Institutional Asset Demand

Did you know? Bitcoin historically struggled in September, showing underperformance six consecutive years until 2022, a trend deemed unreliable by 2023 and 2024. This historical shift marks a significant deviation and highlights changing market dynamics in the crypto landscape.

Recent data from CoinMarketCap shows Bitcoin’s price stabilizing at $115,048.20 with a market cap reaching $2.29 trillion. Activity indicates a 24-hour increase of 0.77%. Despite short-term price fluctuations, Bitcoin maintained a notable market dominance of 57.18%, exemplifying its leading role amidst institutional inflows and regulatory developments.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 08:14 UTC on September 12, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team underscores the current market phase as reflective of institutional asset accumulation. As regulatory landscapes evolve, larger crypto assets maintain supportive positions. Historical trends further demonstrate Bitcoin’s resilience, despite past seasonality, underpinned by significant demand from asset treasuries.

Source: https://coincu.com/markets/coinbase-2025-crypto-market-outlook/

