Coinbase Reserves Reach 4-Year High at $112 Billion! Details Here

Crypto data analysis platform CryptoOnchain reported that Coinbase’s total reserves have reached $112 billion.

Coinbase Reserves Hit 4-Year High at $112 Billion

This figure includes the exchange’s Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and ERC-20-based stablecoins and stands out as the highest level seen since November 2021.

According to the analysis, this increase reflects renewed confidence in crypto among both institutional investors and individual users, accelerating capital inflows. Rising reserves, particularly on major exchanges, typically lead to increased market liquidity and strengthened upward price momentum.

CryptoOnchain emphasized that this historic surge in Coinbase’s reserves could signal that the crypto market is entering a new phase of demand and accumulation, potentially preparing for the next major upward wave.

While Coinbase stands out for offering secure custody solutions, especially for institutional investors, the recent increase in reserves also shows that the US-based exchange has become a center of trust and liquidity on a global scale.

According to experts, the fact that reserves have peaked again after a four-year hiatus not only shows signs of recovery in the crypto ecosystem but also reveals that long-term investors are increasing their desire to stay in the market.

This strong increase in Coinbase reserves is seen as a key indicator of the future volatility of the crypto market.

*This is not investment advice.

