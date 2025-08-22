Coinbase Rolls Out DEX Trading, Unlocks All Base Tokens

Coinbase has begun rolling out decentralized-exchange trading on its main platform, allowing customers to swap any token issued on Base, the company’s Ethereum layer-2 network

Coinbase has begun rolling out decentralized-exchange trading on its main platform, allowing customers to swap any token issued on Base, the company’s Ethereum layer-2 network. The new feature effectively puts Coinbase on-chain, giving users direct access to assets that previously traded only on third-party DEX venues.

Chief Executive Officer Brian Armstrong said during a live broadcast that the goal is to offer “everything you want to trade,” positioning the service as a complement to the firm’s traditional, centrally-custodied listings. Product executives added that the rollout will proceed in stages, with functionality expanding as liquidity builds on Base.

