Coinbase Seeks Court Sanctions Against SEC Over Missing Gensler Texts

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/12 20:00
Union
U$0.00921-0.64%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.0186-1.32%

Coinbase seeks court sanctions against the SEC over deleted texts from Gary Gensler, including records on FTX and crypto enforcement actions.

 

Coinbase is pushing for court sanctions against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This is after discovering that year’s worth of text messages from former SEC Chair Gary Gensler were deleted. 

These missing records cover a crucial period. These include the collapse of FTX and enforcement actions involving Coinbase. Moreover,  the company claims the SEC’s failure to preserve these communications undermines public trust and transparency in the agency’s regulatory actions.

SEC’s Record-Keeping Issues Exposed

In a recent filing, Coinbase pointed to the deletion of Gensler’s text messages from October 2022 to September 2023. The SEC’s failure to preserve these records has raised concerns about transparency. 

Coinbase says the missing texts hold key details about the FTX collapse that rattled the crypto market. They also add that the messages cover enforcement actions tied to Coinbase.

According to a report from the SEC’s Office of Inspector General, Gensler’s texts were erased as a result of a new agency policy. This policy involved remotely wiping the devices of SEC employees who were disconnected from the network for more than 45 days.

Gensler’s phone was reset, resulting in the permanent loss of his text messages during that time. Efforts to recover the data were unsuccessful.

Coinbase Demands Sanctions and Expedited Discovery

Coinbase has now asked the court to impose sanctions on the SEC for not properly handling official communications. 

The company is also pushing for expedited discovery to determine how many records were destroyed and to learn about the SEC’s recovery efforts. It also wants to know why the agency failed to disclose the missing records sooner.

The company’s legal argument rests on the claim that the SEC did not meet its obligations under the Freedom of Information Act. “The failure to preserve these records is a violation of FOIA and undermines public trust,” Coinbase said in its court filing.

Broader Concerns About SEC’s Record-Keeping

The issues with Gensler’s texts are not isolated. According to the Inspector General’s report, texts from over 20 other senior SEC officials may also be missing.

Additionally, devices belonging to nearly 40 other officials were not properly backed up. This raises concerns about the potential loss of other critical records.

Coinbase’s filing suggests that the missing communications may have been crucial in shaping the public’s understanding of the SEC’s stance on cryptocurrency. Hence, it becomes harder to review and assess the SEC’s actions during a turbulent period for the industry.

Impact on SEC’s Credibility and Transparency

The missing records come at a time when the SEC is under intense scrutiny for its handling of cryptocurrency regulations. 

The FTX collapse, in November 2022, highlighted gaps in the agency’s ability to monitor and regulate digital asset firms effectively. Coinbase’s legal action reflects broader concerns about the SEC’s credibility in overseeing the crypto space.

In its filing, Coinbase argued that the SEC should be held to the same standards that it enforces on private firms. The company pointed out that the SEC has fined several businesses over the years for failing to maintain proper records. 

Coinbase is now seeking similar accountability for the agency’s own record-keeping failures.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Staked Ether hits record high driven by corporate crypto treasury adoption: Finance Redefined

Staked Ether hits record high driven by corporate crypto treasury adoption: Finance Redefined

Over 28% of Ether’s supply is now locked, signaling tightening liquidity conditions, as more Nasdaq-listed companies establish corporate crypto reserves.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09479-5.44%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00616-2.99%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 02:02
Share
Four whales recently sold a total of $29.33 million worth of HYPE to take profits

Four whales recently sold a total of $29.33 million worth of HYPE to take profits

PANews reported on September 12 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, as the price of HYPE rose, whales began to take profits. 0x746b (qianbaidu.eth) sold 188,861 HYPE (worth $10.58 million) at an average price of $56.01 in the past 4 hours. 0x7be1 sold 175,000 HYPE (worth $9.75 million) at an average price of $55.72 in the past four days. 0x0e41 sold 113,310 HYPE (worth $6.32 million) at an average price of $55.74 in the past three days. 0xe867 sold 50,000 HYPE (worth $2.77 million) at an average price of $55.53 in the past 20 hours.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$56.07+3.06%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02752+1.13%
Overtake
TAKE$0.16732-13.07%
Share
PANews2025/09/12 21:36
Share
FHFA Director slams Fed Chairman Powell: He is out of touch with hard-working Americans

FHFA Director slams Fed Chairman Powell: He is out of touch with hard-working Americans

PANews reported on June 21 that according to Jinshi, the Director of the U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) Pulte criticized the Chairman of the Federal Reserve Powell, saying that
Union
U$0.01111+10.54%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0901-8.15%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 22:02
Share

Trending News

More

Staked Ether hits record high driven by corporate crypto treasury adoption: Finance Redefined

Four whales recently sold a total of $29.33 million worth of HYPE to take profits

FHFA Director slams Fed Chairman Powell: He is out of touch with hard-working Americans

By the Time Dogecoin Price Hits $1, a Small $150 Investment in This DOGE Rival Will Have Grown into Over $15,000

Publicly listed Allied Gaming & Entertainment announces its first investments in Bitcoin and Ethereum