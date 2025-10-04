Coinbase Seeks OCC Trust Charter to Expand Services

Key Points: Coinbase applies for OCC trust charter to expand digital asset services.

Coinbase announced on October 4th its application for a national trust company charter from the OCC, aiming to enhance innovation and regulatory compliance in the integration of digital assets.

The charter would enable Coinbase to expand services, impacting BTC, ETH, and stablecoin markets, while prompting interest from institutional investors seeking regulatory clarity.

Coinbase Pursues OCC Trust Charter for Enhanced Oversight

Coinbase announced on October 4, according to a report by PANews, that it is applying for a national trust charter from the OCC. This move, driven by Vice President Greg Tusar, aims to streamline oversight and foster innovation in the integration of digital assets with traditional finance.

Coinbase’s application for an OCC charter marks a significant shift towards regulatory clarity and uniformity, enhancing oversight of digital asset products. The exchange has clarified it does not intend to become a bank.

Market actors, including Paxos, BitGo, Ripple, and Circle, are among those pursuing federal charters, highlighting a strong industry trend. Coinbase stated on its official Twitter account the need for “uniform national rules to protect consumers.”

Institutional Interest and Market Dynamics Expected to Surge

As of October 4, 2025, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $122,484.27. The 24-hour trading volume is $80,505,038,684, showing a 2.46% increase (source).

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 08:24 UTC on October 4, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team asserts that Coinbase’s OCC trust charter application will likely attract significant institutional interest and amplify digital asset market dynamics, offering a bridge to traditional finance. This pivotal shift could stimulate legislative adjustments in crypto regulations.