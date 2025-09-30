Coinbase shares rose 5.9% after BlackRock deposited over $240 million in crypto into Coinbase Prime

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
Coinbase’s stock surged by 5.9% during Monday’s trading session after a burst of trading volume and renewed inflows from institutional investors pushed Bitcoin and other cryptos’ prices higher, according to data from Google Finance. The total market value of all crypto assets has surged by 2.5% to $3.86 trillion, led by Bitcoin reclaiming $113,000 and Ethereum rising by almost 3%. In other news, BlackRock deposited about $206 million of Ethereum and $38 million of Bitcoin into Coinbase Prime, showing heavy institutional positioning on the exchange. Hester Peirce, an SEC Commissioner, said the United States is entering “a more constructive era for digital assets.” Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve restarted its rate‑cut cycle, something traders have long linked with more appetite for risk assets such as crypto and stocks tied to it. Over the past twelve months, Coinbase stock has made 59 price moves bigger than 5%, making JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs analysts to remind investors of how volatile it is. Seven days ago, the stock fell by 2.8% when a wave of forced selling hit crypto and about $77 billion of value vanished from the total market, with $1.7 billion of leveraged positions liquidated and more than 400,000 traders impacted. Bitcoin broke below a key support level during that crash, dragging down other coins and stocks linked to the sector. Coinbase gains as investors return to crypto The current price action shows how closely Coinbase moves with crypto markets, because the moment Bitcoin started to wobble, nearly all stocks tied to the sector dropped across the board, as Cryptopolitan reported. Today’s rise comes with the stock still up 28.4% since January but trading at $330.23 per share, which is 21.3% below its 52‑week high of $419.78 reached in July 2025. An investor who put $1,000 into Coinbase shares at its April 2021 IPO would now hold an investment worth about $1,006. At the same time, a major change is taking place in Bitcoin options. BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) has overtaken Coinbase’s Deribit platform as the biggest venue for these contracts. Open interest in options tied to IBIT stood near $38 billion compared with $32 billion on Deribit after Friday’s expiry. Deribit was created in 2016 and dominated this trade for years, while IBIT options only began trading in November last year, so this is a pretty big deal. IBIT holds $84 billion in assets and is now the largest Bitcoin ETF, and its rapid options growth has built a feedback loop of more liquidity and more inflows. George Mandres, senior trader at XBTO Trading, said the entrance of Wall Street players brings “substantial capital and trading expertise,” deepening liquidity and tightening spreads. He added it is also “dampening the volatility of volatility” as traditional investors weigh Bitcoin against currencies or gold, opening the door to smaller price swings. George Mandres also said liquidity will not be fully absorbed in the U.S. “We expect two parallel ecosystems — one centered on regulated, TradFi products, and another in offshore and DeFi venues that continue to drive innovation for higher‑risk participants,” he said. If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.Coinbase’s stock surged by 5.9% during Monday’s trading session after a burst of trading volume and renewed inflows from institutional investors pushed Bitcoin and other cryptos’ prices higher, according to data from Google Finance. The total market value of all crypto assets has surged by 2.5% to $3.86 trillion, led by Bitcoin reclaiming $113,000 and Ethereum rising by almost 3%. In other news, BlackRock deposited about $206 million of Ethereum and $38 million of Bitcoin into Coinbase Prime, showing heavy institutional positioning on the exchange. Hester Peirce, an SEC Commissioner, said the United States is entering “a more constructive era for digital assets.” Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve restarted its rate‑cut cycle, something traders have long linked with more appetite for risk assets such as crypto and stocks tied to it. Over the past twelve months, Coinbase stock has made 59 price moves bigger than 5%, making JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs analysts to remind investors of how volatile it is. Seven days ago, the stock fell by 2.8% when a wave of forced selling hit crypto and about $77 billion of value vanished from the total market, with $1.7 billion of leveraged positions liquidated and more than 400,000 traders impacted. Bitcoin broke below a key support level during that crash, dragging down other coins and stocks linked to the sector. Coinbase gains as investors return to crypto The current price action shows how closely Coinbase moves with crypto markets, because the moment Bitcoin started to wobble, nearly all stocks tied to the sector dropped across the board, as Cryptopolitan reported. Today’s rise comes with the stock still up 28.4% since January but trading at $330.23 per share, which is 21.3% below its 52‑week high of $419.78 reached in July 2025. An investor who put $1,000 into Coinbase shares at its April 2021 IPO would now hold an investment worth about $1,006. At the same time, a major change is taking place in Bitcoin options. BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) has overtaken Coinbase’s Deribit platform as the biggest venue for these contracts. Open interest in options tied to IBIT stood near $38 billion compared with $32 billion on Deribit after Friday’s expiry. Deribit was created in 2016 and dominated this trade for years, while IBIT options only began trading in November last year, so this is a pretty big deal. IBIT holds $84 billion in assets and is now the largest Bitcoin ETF, and its rapid options growth has built a feedback loop of more liquidity and more inflows. George Mandres, senior trader at XBTO Trading, said the entrance of Wall Street players brings “substantial capital and trading expertise,” deepening liquidity and tightening spreads. He added it is also “dampening the volatility of volatility” as traditional investors weigh Bitcoin against currencies or gold, opening the door to smaller price swings. George Mandres also said liquidity will not be fully absorbed in the U.S. “We expect two parallel ecosystems — one centered on regulated, TradFi products, and another in offshore and DeFi venues that continue to drive innovation for higher‑risk participants,” he said. If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.

Coinbase shares rose 5.9% after BlackRock deposited over $240 million in crypto into Coinbase Prime

By: Coinstats
2025/09/30 04:42
Oasis
ROSE$0.01642+2.17%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0004979-8.45%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00701-19.08%
ERA
ERA$0.2367-6.84%

Coinbase’s stock surged by 5.9% during Monday’s trading session after a burst of trading volume and renewed inflows from institutional investors pushed Bitcoin and other cryptos’ prices higher, according to data from Google Finance.

The total market value of all crypto assets has surged by 2.5% to $3.86 trillion, led by Bitcoin reclaiming $113,000 and Ethereum rising by almost 3%.

In other news, BlackRock deposited about $206 million of Ethereum and $38 million of Bitcoin into Coinbase Prime, showing heavy institutional positioning on the exchange. Hester Peirce, an SEC Commissioner, said the United States is entering “a more constructive era for digital assets.” Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve restarted its rate‑cut cycle, something traders have long linked with more appetite for risk assets such as crypto and stocks tied to it.

Over the past twelve months, Coinbase stock has made 59 price moves bigger than 5%, making JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs analysts to remind investors of how volatile it is. Seven days ago, the stock fell by 2.8% when a wave of forced selling hit crypto and about $77 billion of value vanished from the total market, with $1.7 billion of leveraged positions liquidated and more than 400,000 traders impacted. Bitcoin broke below a key support level during that crash, dragging down other coins and stocks linked to the sector.

Coinbase gains as investors return to crypto

The current price action shows how closely Coinbase moves with crypto markets, because the moment Bitcoin started to wobble, nearly all stocks tied to the sector dropped across the board, as Cryptopolitan reported. Today’s rise comes with the stock still up 28.4% since January but trading at $330.23 per share, which is 21.3% below its 52‑week high of $419.78 reached in July 2025.

An investor who put $1,000 into Coinbase shares at its April 2021 IPO would now hold an investment worth about $1,006.

At the same time, a major change is taking place in Bitcoin options. BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) has overtaken Coinbase’s Deribit platform as the biggest venue for these contracts. Open interest in options tied to IBIT stood near $38 billion compared with $32 billion on Deribit after Friday’s expiry. Deribit was created in 2016 and dominated this trade for years, while IBIT options only began trading in November last year, so this is a pretty big deal.

IBIT holds $84 billion in assets and is now the largest Bitcoin ETF, and its rapid options growth has built a feedback loop of more liquidity and more inflows.

George Mandres, senior trader at XBTO Trading, said the entrance of Wall Street players brings “substantial capital and trading expertise,” deepening liquidity and tightening spreads. He added it is also “dampening the volatility of volatility” as traditional investors weigh Bitcoin against currencies or gold, opening the door to smaller price swings.

George Mandres also said liquidity will not be fully absorbed in the U.S. “We expect two parallel ecosystems — one centered on regulated, TradFi products, and another in offshore and DeFi venues that continue to drive innovation for higher‑risk participants,” he said.

If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

The post Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the Federal Reserve’s forthcoming decision on interest rates causing speculation, Bitcoin‘s value remains stable at $115,400. China’s surprising maneuvers in the financial landscape have shifted expected market trends, prompting deeper examination by investors into analysts’ past evaluations regarding rate reductions. Continue Reading:Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/will-bitcoin-soar-or-stumble-next
COM
COM$0.00395-22.53%
LayerNet
NET$0.00000205-6.39%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:09
How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

Companies are massively implementing chatbots in support service and this drives already dissatisfied clients who faced a problem out of their minds. Why this forces clients to go to competitors
Sleepless AI
AI$0.05881-9.42%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002085-8.06%
Share
Hackernoon2025/11/04 18:58
Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

This section explores the diverse scaling behaviors of the fermion propagator in various Non-Fermi Liquid (NFL) contexts.
Share
Hackernoon2025/11/04 09:24

Trending News

More

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

Shopify (SHOP) Stock: Investors Sell Despite Beating Q3 Expectations

Mono Protocol Future Prediction: 5 Reasons It Will Get on Top Crypto Presale Lists 2025-26

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,881.84
$103,881.84$103,881.84

-1.76%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,505.11
$3,505.11$3,505.11

-2.33%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.98
$160.98$160.98

-3.45%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2543
$2.2543$2.2543

-3.12%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16177
$0.16177$0.16177

-3.10%