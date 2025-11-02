Coinbase’s explosive October marks a defining moment in the crypto revolution, as the U.S. exchange accelerates global adoption through bold partnerships, record-breaking revenue, and groundbreaking DeFi and payment innovations that set a new standard for digital finance. Coinbase Powers Through October With Global Expansion and Game-Changing Innovation Crypto exchange Coinbase (Nasdaq: COIN) shared an impressive […]
Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/coinbase-showcases-action-filled-october-with-product-launches-and-global-push/