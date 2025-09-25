Coinbase, Sony, a16z bet $14.6m on Bastion’s stablecoin vision

Coinbase Ventures led a VC round with participation from Sony Innovation Fund, a16z crypto, Samsung Next and Hashed to back Bastion, a provider of licensed stablecoin issuance.

According to a press release dated Sept. 24, the $14.6 million strategic round, which also attracted capital from Samsung Next and Hashed, pushes Bastion’s total funding past the $40 million mark.

The company stated that it will utilize the new capital to scale the adoption of its product suite, which is designed to enable enterprises to issue, custody, and integrate stablecoins within their existing operations while maintaining full regulatory compliance.

Bastion’s roots and the broader stablecoin surge

Bastion’s origins date back to 2023, when it was founded by Nassim Eddequiouaq and Riyaz Faizullabhoy, both former executives from a16z’s crypto team. The company initially secured $25 million in a seed round led by a16z crypto, with a broader focus on web3 adoption.

Its strategic pivot to concentrate on stablecoin infrastructure reflects a clear-eyed recognition of where the most pressing institutional demand has emerged. Notably, the founders built Bastion from the ground up with regulatory compliance as its cornerstone, securing an NYDFS trust charter to serve as a foundational element of its offering.

Coinbase’s Chief Business Officer, Shan Aggarwal, framed the investment as a strategic necessity. He emphasized that trusted digital asset infrastructure is the essential foundation for the scalable financial products enterprises are now demanding.

Aggarwal noted that Coinbase continues to back builders who prioritize safety and scalability, characterizing Bastion as a “change-maker” that is turning the promise of enterprise stablecoin adoption into a tangible reality.

This investor confidence aligns with a macro surge in stablecoin adoption that has captured the attention of traditional finance. Banking giant Morgan Stanley has identified stablecoins as the fastest-growing segment in the global finance industry.

The bank’s analysis credits this explosive growth to their utility in payments and trading, projecting the market could expand from approximately $300 billion today to surpass $2 trillion by 2028. Morgan Stanley points explicitly to institutional adoption as a primary catalyst for this staggering growth, signaling a fundamental shift in how value will be moved and settled globally.