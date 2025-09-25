Stablecoin venture Bastion has secured $14.6 million in a Series A funding round, joining prominent investors such as Coinbase, Sony, and Samsung. The effort is the latest development in Bastion’s efforts to restructure the digital currency market with a more stable, decentralized option compared to conventional cryptocurrencies. Also Read: CleanSpark Secures $100M Coinbase Credit Line […]Stablecoin venture Bastion has secured $14.6 million in a Series A funding round, joining prominent investors such as Coinbase, Sony, and Samsung. The effort is the latest development in Bastion’s efforts to restructure the digital currency market with a more stable, decentralized option compared to conventional cryptocurrencies. Also Read: CleanSpark Secures $100M Coinbase Credit Line […]

Coinbase, Sony, and Samsung Power $14.6M Boost for Breakthrough Stablecoin Startup Bastion

By: Tronweekly
2025/09/25 13:00
  • Bastion raised $14.6M in Series A funding, backed by Coinbase, Sony, and Samsung.
  • The startup aims to create a multi-reserve stablecoin for improved stability and scalability.
  • The funding will accelerate R&D, regulatory efforts, and global expansion in the DeFi space.

Stablecoin venture Bastion has secured $14.6 million in a Series A funding round, joining prominent investors such as Coinbase, Sony, and Samsung. The effort is the latest development in Bastion’s efforts to restructure the digital currency market with a more stable, decentralized option compared to conventional cryptocurrencies.

Also Read: CleanSpark Secures $100M Coinbase Credit Line for Growth: Report

Strong Investor Support

The addition of Coinbase, a major U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, and international technology giants Sony and Samsung serves as a strong vote of confidence in Bastion’s mission. Coinbase’s strategic investment brings credibility and crypto infrastructure experience, while Sony and Samsung contribute international technological clout, increasing the startup’s potential audience.

Bastion is creating a new-generation stablecoin that aims to eliminate volatility concerns that have hindered more conventional cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. While existing stablecoins are typically pegged to one asset, Bastion’s token will be anchored to multiple reserves, providing more stability and cushioning against price movements.

CoinbaseSource: Bastion

Bastion’s Innovative Solution

Established in 2023, Bastion aims to build a stablecoin that brings the stability of fiat currency and the advantages of blockchain technology together. Bastion intends to provide a more diversified stablecoin reserve strategy compared to existing products that are backed by the U.S. dollar or other single assets. This solution can bring greater stability and mitigate the risk of being over-exposed to a single reserve asset.

We are on a mission to provide a stable, borderless, and decentralized currency that can be trusted globally,” said Nassim Eddequiouaq, CEO of Bastion. “With the support of Coinbase, Sony, and Samsung, we’re one step closer to revolutionizing digital finance.

The Growing Role of Stablecoins

Stablecoins have become essential tools in the cryptocurrency world, particularly for facilitating fast and low-cost cross-border transactions. With growing concerns over volatility in the wider crypto market, stablecoins have emerged as a bridge between the traditional finance system and blockchain technology. the startup’s unique approach could position it as a leader in this space, especially as more financial institutions and governments look to regulate digital currencies.

What’s Next for Bastion?

Bastion plans to use its new funding to accelerate research and development, improve scalability, and expand its regulatory compliance initiatives. The company also aims to form strategic partnerships with financial institutions and fintech firms to integrate its stablecoin into the global financial system.

With the backing of major players in the tech and finance sectors, the startup is poised to play a key role in the future of stablecoins and decentralized finance.

Also Read: Coinbase CEO Unveils Super App Plan to Challenge Traditional Banks

