Coinbase Stock Price Soars 6% amid BlackRock’s Latest $250M Deposits in BTC, ETH

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 06:30
Key Notes

  • BlackRock deposited nearly 50,000 ETH and 340 BTC worth $244 million combined into Coinbase Prime on Monday.
  • The asset manager currently holds $86 billion in Bitcoin and $16 billion in Ethereum through spot ETF products as of September 29.
  • Coinbase stock performance often serves as a directional indicator for institutional sentiment toward cryptocurrency markets.

Coinbase price made a positive start to the week with a 6% rebound on Monday, Sept. 29, despite persistent bearish headwinds dominating the crypto market since the US Federal Reserve’s rate cut on Sept.

Shares of the crypto exchange giant climbed to an intraday high of $334.38 before settling at $333.99, representing a 6.85% gain and pushing the company’s market capitalization to $85.81 billion. Market analysts frequently track COIN’s movements as a barometer for broader institutional appetite in digital assets.


Coinbase (COIN) Stock Price Rallies 6% on Monday Sept 29, 2025 | Source: Google

BlackRock Deposits Reaffirm Confidence in Coinbase Custody Services

On-chain analytics platform Lookonchain flagged large transactions from wallets linked to BlackRock on Monday.

According to Lookonchain, BlackRock deposited 49,607.8 ETH worth $206.17 million and 340.5 BTC valued at $38.18 million into Coinbase Prime. The firm had executed a similar move earlier in September, depositing 4,538 ETH while receiving 293.6 BTC, signaling the transactions could be linked to routine portfolio adjustments.

FarsideUK data shows the asset manager holds roughly 60,818 BTC valued near $86 billion and 13,158 ETH worth $16 billion via its spot ETF offerings on Sept. 29.

As new entrants like US Bancorp or State Street move to encroach custody services market share, BlackRock’s latest transactions reaffirm confidence in Coinbase Prime’s infrastructure.

Best Wallet in Demand as Token Presale Hits $16.2M Inflows

Coinbase’s rally amid BlackRock’s high-profile deposits mirrors positive traction around early-stage projects like Best Wallet (BEST).

Best Wallet is a multi-chain storage solution designed with institutional-grade security and positioned to disrupt the $11 billion non-custodial wallet market.

Best Wallet Presale

At press time, Best Wallet’s presale has raised more than $16.1 million. With just over 24 hours until the next price tier unlocks, investors can still purchase tokens at $0.0257 through the official website, securing early-holder benefits before the next round.

next

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

Ibrahim Ajibade is a seasoned research analyst with a background in supporting various Web3 startups and financial organizations. He earned his undergraduate degree in Economics and is currently studying for a Master’s in Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technologies at the University of Malta.

Source: https://www.coinspeaker.com/coinbase-stock-price-soars-6-amid-blackrocks-latest-250m-deposits-in-btc-eth/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
