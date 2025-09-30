Coinbase Stock Price Soars 6% amid BlackRock’s Latest $250M Deposits in BTC, ETH

Key Notes

BlackRock deposited nearly 50,000 ETH and 340 BTC worth $244 million combined into Coinbase Prime on Monday.

The asset manager currently holds $86 billion in Bitcoin and $16 billion in Ethereum through spot ETF products as of September 29.

Coinbase stock performance often serves as a directional indicator for institutional sentiment toward cryptocurrency markets.

Coinbase price made a positive start to the week with a 6% rebound on Monday, Sept. 29, despite persistent bearish headwinds dominating the crypto market since the US Federal Reserve’s rate cut on Sept.

Shares of the crypto exchange giant climbed to an intraday high of $334.38 before settling at $333.99, representing a 6.85% gain and pushing the company’s market capitalization to $85.81 billion. Market analysts frequently track COIN’s movements as a barometer for broader institutional appetite in digital assets.







BlackRock Deposits Reaffirm Confidence in Coinbase Custody Services

On-chain analytics platform Lookonchain flagged large transactions from wallets linked to BlackRock on Monday.

According to Lookonchain, BlackRock deposited 49,607.8 ETH worth $206.17 million and 340.5 BTC valued at $38.18 million into Coinbase Prime. The firm had executed a similar move earlier in September, depositing 4,538 ETH while receiving 293.6 BTC, signaling the transactions could be linked to routine portfolio adjustments.

FarsideUK data shows the asset manager holds roughly 60,818 BTC valued near $86 billion and 13,158 ETH worth $16 billion via its spot ETF offerings on Sept. 29.

As new entrants like US Bancorp or State Street move to encroach custody services market share, BlackRock’s latest transactions reaffirm confidence in Coinbase Prime’s infrastructure.

