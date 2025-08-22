The post Coinbase Tightens Security Amid North Korean IT Threat appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
Coinbase says North Korean IT workers are trying to infiltrate its operations. In response, the company is mandating in-person, on-site training in the United States for all employees. Access to sensitive systems will be limited to U.S. citizens who must also undergo fingerprinting. The move aims to reduce remote-work exposure, strengthen identity verification, and protect critical infrastructure. Coinbase frames the policy as a proactive defense against sophisticated nation-state tactics targeting crypto firms and their employees.
