Coinbase to introduce Sui futures on derivatives platform on October 20

Key Takeaways

Coinbase will list Sui futures on its derivatives platform starting on October 20.

Sui is a layer 1 blockchain focused on high-speed transactions and ecosystem growth.

Coinbase will launch Sui futures on its derivatives platform on October 20, expanding trading options for the layer 1 blockchain’s native token.

The CFTC-regulated exchange has been broadening its crypto derivatives offerings to enhance access for US investors. Coinbase Derivatives recently introduced perpetual-style futures for assets including Solana and XRP.

Sui focuses on high-speed transactions and has upcoming token unlocks planned to support ecosystem growth.

The move aligns with broader efforts to integrate blockchain-native assets into traditional derivatives markets amid increasing institutional interest in crypto trading products.