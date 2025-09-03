Coinbase to Launch Index Futures Trading Including Nvidia and BlackRock Bitcoin ETF

PANews reported on September 3rd that, according to The Block, Coinbase announced on Tuesday that it will launch an index futures product combining exposure to leading stocks and cryptocurrency ETFs. The new product, called "Mag7 + Crypto Equity Index Futures," began trading on September 22nd, offering traders the opportunity to trade an index that blends leading tech stocks with BlackRock's spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs. It also includes a balanced portfolio of Coinbase's own stock, as well as Apple, Microsoft, Google's parent company Alphabet, Amazon, Nvidia, Meta, and Tesla. The index will be calculated using an equal-weighted methodology, with each of the ten constituent stocks representing 10% of the index.