Coinbase To Launch Mag7 + Crypto Equity Index Futures On Sept 22, Featuring Apple, Tesla, And Bitcoin Exposure

Coinbase is taking a bold step into new territory with the announcement of its Mag7 + Crypto Equity Index Futures, set to launch on September 22. The new product marks a historic first in the U.S. derivatives market by offering investors simultaneous exposure to both the “Magnificent 7” tech stocks and leading cryptocurrency ETFs.

“We’re launching the first US futures that give exposure to the top US tech stocks and crypto at the same time,” said Brian Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase. “We’ll launch more products like this as part of the everything exchange. Coming on September 22.”

A First-of-Its-Kind Futures Product

Until now, no U.S.-listed derivative provided exposure to equities and cryptocurrencies in a single contract. Coinbase Derivatives describes the new futures as a “diversified, capital-efficient tool” designed to serve investors seeking innovation-focused, multi-asset products.

The contracts are positioned to address three core needs:

Thematic Exposure to Innovation & Growth: Capturing the performance of transformative technology leaders and blockchain-native assets.

Diversification in a Unified Produc t : Providing exposure across asset classes that have traditionally traded separately.

: Providing exposure across asset classes that have traditionally traded separately. Strategic Risk Management: Offering new ways to hedge portfolios against multi-asset risks.

Inside the Mag7 + Crypto Equity Index

The underlying Mag7 + Crypto Equity Index is evenly weighted across ten components:

Magnificent 7 Stocks: Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), NVIDIA (NVDA), Meta Platforms (META), Tesla (TSLA)

Coinbase (COIN) Stock



Cryptocurrency ETFs: iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) and iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA)

Each of the 10 assets will carry a 10% weighting, with the index rebalanced quarterly to reflect market changes. MarketVector has been named as the official index provider.

Trading Details

Mag7 + Crypto Equity Index Futures will be monthly, cash-settled contracts. Each contract represents $1 x the Index, meaning that if the Index is priced at $3,000, the notional value of a contract will be $3,000.

Coinbase says further details about trading access on partner platforms will be released soon, with an expansion to retail investors planned in the months ahead.

The move highlights Coinbase’s ongoing effort to expand beyond single-asset offerings into broader, multi-asset derivatives. By bridging equities and digital assets, Coinbase aims to carve out a unique position in the evolving U.S. derivatives market, appealing to investors who increasingly seek products at the intersection of traditional finance and crypto innovation.