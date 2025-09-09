Coinbase to List SPX6900 (SPX) and Flock (FLOCK)

PANews reported on September 9 that according to Coinbase Assets, Coinbase will add support for the Ethereum network ERC-20 token SPX6900 (SPX) and the Base network Flock (FLOCK).
Coinbase will launch SPX-USD and FLOCK-USD trading pairs on or after 9:00 AM Pacific Time on September 9th, subject to liquidity conditions being met, and will open trading in phases based on asset availability. Support for SPX and FLOCK may be limited in some jurisdictions.
