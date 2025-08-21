The post Coinbase to List World Liberty’s $USD1 Stablecoin appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
Coinbase announced that it will soon list World Liberty Finance’s $USD1 stablecoin. This move will expand access to World Liberty’s digital currency on one of the world’s top cryptocurrency exchanges. The listing aims to increase adoption by making the stablecoin widely tradable and usable for payments and trading. It highlights growing confidence in World Liberty’s stablecoin as a trusted digital asset within the expanding crypto market.
