Coinbase unveils ambitious goal: ‘A better set of financial services’

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 13:08
Key Takeaways

What is the Coinbase CEO’s goal?

Brian Armstrong unveiled that Coinbase was looking to replacing banks.

How is the reception?

The crypto community has had mixed reactions to this statement, based on their various experiences with Coinbase.

Early companies in this space have significantly changed the perception of crypto, setting higher standards.

The CEO of Coinbase, Brian Armstrong, likewise unveiled the organization’s ambitious goal of becoming a primary financial account.

Coinbase aims to establish itself as a viable alternative to the current banking system. The move, still in its early stages, encountered both support and backlash in equal measure.

Having said that, what are some benefits and risks associated with it? Are there ways to mitigate the risks that exist?

Coinbase’s ambitious goal

Announcing this determined objective for the Coinbase, Armstrong wrote on X,

While speaking on “Fox Business,” Armstrong said that they would be partnering with banks on their crypto custody. He further noted that the big companies needed to integrate crypto into their systems.

However, this move caused discomfort among the big banks, particularly in the rewards sector.

Brian assured that they would not burn the stablecoin rewards, as the GENIUS and Stablecoin Acts already clarified. Notably, the CEO was in Washington to finalize the crypto market structure.

Benefits and risks associated

This ambitious goal had its own benefits and risks. Armstrong clarified that the benefits stemmed from rewards garnered from staking and crypto custody to cash back on crypto payments.

For context, Coinbase was offering 4% BTC back to users’ cards, a move envied by the big banks.

The platform offered very low transaction fees, nearly free, with new payment rails. Additionally, Coinbase’s transaction processing was fast.

Source: Brian Armstrong/X

Still, there were security concerns associated, but the CEO addressed Kevin Durant’s issue of lost access to his wallet.

Armstrong noted that they completed Durant’s account recovery, who was an early investor in Coinbase and crypto. The move partially addressed the security concerns.

While the CEO mentioned that customers could contact support for account recovery, many users remained unconvinced.

Community reaction

Buzzard Capital seemed not to tolerate Armstrong’s talk. The user described Coinbase’s customer support as pathetic. The comment on X read,

However, a section was in full support of the move. One user named Moon Mission wrote,

Altogether, as things stood, Coinbase was on a clear path toward this goal. In particular, Coinbase and Google’s partnership to launch the AI payment protocol supported this ambitious goal.

Next: Ethereum – Why analysts believe ETH is at a ‘buy the dip’ zone

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/coinbase-unveils-ambitious-goal-a-better-set-of-financial-services/

