Coinbase Widens In-App DEX Trading in Bid to Become ‘Everything Exchange’

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 16:09
Coinbase Global has broadened access to its in-app decentralized-exchange trading, allowing customers to buy and sell any token issued on Base, the company’s Ethereum layer-2 network

Coinbase Global has broadened access to its in-app decentralized-exchange trading, allowing customers to buy and sell any token issued on Base, the company’s Ethereum layer-2 network. Chief Executive Officer Brian Armstrong said the goal is to offer “everything you want to trade,” while product head Max Branzburg described the plan as turning Coinbase into an “Everything Exchange.”

The feature, introduced about two weeks ago with roughly 1% of users, has already been activated by around 5% of the platform’s customer base. Branzburg added that the number of assets users have traded through the in-app DEX now surpasses the total tokens the company has listed on its centralized exchange in the past 13 years. Support already includes Zora creator coins, and executives signaled that prediction-market and real-world-asset tokens could follow as Base adoption grows.

This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz.

Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/defi/coinbase-widens-app-dex-trading-bid-to-everything-exchange-011da35f

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal.
Hut 8, a mining company, launched a $1 billion ATM financing program to fund high-performance computing and AI data centers.

Hut 8, a mining company, launched a $1 billion ATM financing program to fund high-performance computing and AI data centers.

PANews reported on August 24th that Bitcoin mining company Hut 8 Corp. has updated its At-the-Market (ATM) stock offering program, allowing the company to raise up to $1 billion through stock sales. The new program replaces Hut 8's previous $500 million plan, launched in December 2024. The new funds will be used to expand its high-performance computing and AI data centers.
Cryptocurrency Prices Reach New Heights

Cryptocurrency Prices Reach New Heights

Cryptocurrency markets have remained relatively stable this weekend, but experts anticipate an uptick in volatility in the days to come. Frequent alerts about potential sharp movements keep enthusiasts on their toes.Continue Reading:Cryptocurrency Prices Reach New Heights
