PANews reported on August 14 that according to Coinbase Status, Coinbase will perform system maintenance on August 18. During this period, transfers of Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Zcash, Dash and Lightning networks will be delayed. All ERC20 and ETH transfers on Ethereum and Ethereum Classic networks will also be affected. Buying, selling and trading functions will not be affected.

