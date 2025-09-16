Coinbase’s Base Explores Network Token to Boost Community Involvement

By: Coincentral
2025/09/16 05:36
Solana
SOL$233.97-3.49%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.11588+479.40%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23276-3.54%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01354-7.38%
Boost
BOOST$0.0925-0.24%

TLDR

  • Base network, incubated by Coinbase, explores a native token to boost decentralization and expand ecosystem growth.
  • Base’s token exploration aims to engage the community and enhance its developer-friendly, low-cost blockchain.
  • Base introduces a Solana bridge to increase cross-chain interoperability, allowing SOL tokens within its ecosystem.
  • Base ranks 3rd in NFT trading volume, highlighting its growing presence in the digital asset space.

Coinbase’s Ethereum-based Layer 2 network, Base, is exploring the possibility of launching its native network token. This marks a shift in strategy, as the project had previously stated that it had no plans to issue a token. Base creator Jesse Pollak made the announcement at the BaseCamp conference in Vermont, revealing that the team is in the early stages of evaluating how a token could enhance decentralization and engage the growing community. While there are no concrete plans yet, the potential token could play a crucial role in expanding the Base ecosystem.

Shift in Strategy: Exploring a Network Token

Base, launched in 2023, initially focused on providing a secure and low-cost platform for developers without the need for a native token. The network uses ETH as its gas token and emphasises building a strong core product. However, Pollak noted that exploring a native token could support the broader vision of creating a global, on-chain economy. He explained that a Base network token could help accelerate decentralization and offer more opportunities for creators and builders within the ecosystem.

Pollak also acknowledged the evolving regulatory landscape and the potential impact of U.S. policies, particularly under the Trump administration, which might ease the process of token launches. Although the details around the token, such as its governance model or distribution method, remain unclear, Pollak assured that the development process would involve the community at every step. He stopped short of confirming any specific plans, but the announcement sparked speculation about a potential airdrop.

Potential Benefits for the Base Ecosystem

The introduction of a network token could strengthen the Base ecosystem by providing incentives for users and developers. While the specific use case of the token remains undefined, it is seen as a tool that could drive further decentralization. Pollak noted that the team views the token as a way to involve the community more deeply in the network’s growth and governance. As Base continues to scale and add new features, a native token could become a key part of its long-term strategy.

In addition to token exploration, Base is also focused on increasing interoperability with other blockchains. Pollak announced that the network is expanding its capabilities by introducing a bridge to Solana. This would allow users to deposit and use Solana’s SOL tokens and other Solana-based assets within the Base ecosystem, enhancing the platform’s cross-chain functionality.

Community Reaction and Speculation

The news of Base potentially launching a token has generated considerable interest within the crypto community. Speculation has been widespread about the possibility of an airdrop, which could benefit early users, builders, and even Coinbase shareholders. While Pollak did not confirm any such plans, the idea of a large-scale airdrop in 2025 has sparked excitement.

The news also led to price surges for Base-linked projects, such as $NOICE and $ZKC. Many believe that a network token could provide additional growth opportunities for these projects and enhance their visibility in the broader crypto space. The potential for airdrops has contributed to a sense of optimism among investors and developers associated with the Base network.

The Future of Base and Interoperability with Solana

Alongside its token exploration, Base continues to emphasize its commitment to cross-chain interoperability. Pollak revealed that the new Solana bridge is a crucial step in creating a more connected blockchain ecosystem. By allowing Base users to interact with Solana assets, the network aims to position itself as a leader in fostering collaboration between different blockchain networks.

Base’s rapid growth in the non-fungible token (NFT) space has also been a point of focus. The network has ranked third in trading volume for NFTs in recent months, showcasing its growing influence in the digital asset space. Pollak also highlighted Base’s role in the Ethereum scaling roadmap, particularly through its participation in Optimism’s Superchain initiative.

As the Base network continues to evolve, the focus on transparency, regulatory compliance, and community involvement will remain central to its development. The exploration of a native token could mark a new phase in the network’s growth, offering new opportunities for users and developers alike.

The post Coinbase’s Base Explores Network Token to Boost Community Involvement appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Project Eleven raises $6 million to develop tools to protect Bitcoin from quantum attacks

Project Eleven raises $6 million to develop tools to protect Bitcoin from quantum attacks

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointelegraph, Project Eleven, a development company focusing on post-quantum cryptography, has completed a $6 million financing, led by Variant Fund and quantum
FUND
FUND$0.0238--%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0861+2.74%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 20:47
Share
Ethereum Foundation launches AI team to build an AI settlement layer

Ethereum Foundation launches AI team to build an AI settlement layer

The post Ethereum Foundation launches AI team to build an AI settlement layer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Ethereum Foundation has announced a dedicated AI team to make Ethereum the preferred settlement and coordination layer for AI agents and the emerging machine economy. Davide Crapis, a research scientist, will lead the team working closely with the Foundation’s Protocol and Ecosystem arms.  The Foundation revealed that the dAI Team will focus on two primary goals. The first is to give AI agents and robots mechanisms to pay, coordinate, and follow rules without intermediaries, which it described as the AI Economy on Ethereum. The second is to ensure AI development does not become dependent on a few centralized platforms by promoting open, verifiable, and censorship-resistant alternatives, which it described as the Decentralized AI Stack.  Ethereum aims to build an AI economy with the dAI Team Davide Crapis, the team’s lead research scientist, revealed in a post that the group aims to bridge the gap between blockchain and AI agents. He noted that AI will be a big part of all humanity and the future of Ethereum usage. He described AI as a new frontier for Ethereum compared to earlier waves of DeFi. He also pledged that the team will build technology and support the interoperability of AI agents on-chain.  We’re starting a new AI Team at the Ethereum Foundation (the dAI Team).Our mission: make Ethereum the preferred settlement and coordination layer for AIs and the machine economy. The team will focus on two main areas:– AI Economy on Ethereum = giving AI agents and robots ways… pic.twitter.com/9sWVS4dp0K — Davide Crapis (@DavideCrapis) September 15, 2025 The dAI Team will focus on the ERC-8004 standard, which allows AI agents to be discoverable, verifiable, and transactable across the Ethereum ecosystem. The standard is expected to be completed by November, and the final form will be presented at Devconnect in Buenos Aires. The…
Waves
WAVES$1.1334-3.42%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.12005+500.25%
FORM
FORM$2.1548-5.20%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 04:47
Share
Nemo Protocol Unveils $NEOM Debt Tokens for $2.6M Hack Victims

Nemo Protocol Unveils $NEOM Debt Tokens for $2.6M Hack Victims

To repay the victims of the hack, Nemo Protocol issues $NEMO debt tokens to pay off 2.6M. Users are provided with 1.1 tokens pegged to losses; recovery will be based on the recovery rate of the fund. Nemo Protocol has also announced an ambitious debt token issuance to compensate customers who were caught up in […] The post Nemo Protocol Unveils $NEOM Debt Tokens for $2.6M Hack Victims appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0012837-17.38%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01354-7.38%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01854-10.21%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/16 05:00
Share

Trending News

More

Project Eleven raises $6 million to develop tools to protect Bitcoin from quantum attacks

Ethereum Foundation launches AI team to build an AI settlement layer

Nemo Protocol Unveils $NEOM Debt Tokens for $2.6M Hack Victims

REX-Osprey Unveils Dogecoin and XRP ETFs for Launch on September 18

Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE Holds Near $0.25 as SHIB and MAGACOIN FINANCE Lead Meme Coin Recovery