The post Coinbase’s Base Layer 2 Explores Native Token Issuance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Base explores native token issuance; Brian Armstrong confirms early-stage plans. Token could drive ecosystem growth and decentralization. Potential token valuation between $20 billion and $50 billion. Coinbase’s Layer 2 network, Base, is exploring issuing a native token, marking a change from its earlier stance, as reported by Unchained on September 19th. This exploration could substantially impact Base’s ecosystem, potentially boosting development and user engagement while reflecting a strategic shift in Coinbase’s approach to decentralization. Base Token: A Shift Towards Decentralization and Growth Base’s exploration of issuing a token suggests a departure from its original approach, denoted by its emphasis on ecosystem utility without a proprietary currency. Initially averse to tokens, Base is now considering their potential benefits, with Jesse Pollak and Brian Armstrong leading the initiative. Should Base proceed, it could enhance its ecosystem by introducing liquidity and developer incentives. An initial market cap prediction ranges from $20 billion with possible growth influenced by strategic distribution. Community involvement, including potential airdrops, remains under consideration, aligning with decentralized finance strategies similar to Ethereum. “Initially, considering launching a token wasn’t a priority for us, because we felt we needed to focus on the core product first…now…we’re exploring a network token to further decentralize and make the ecosystem more open, accessible, and community-driven.” — Jesse Pollak, Creator, Base, Coinbase Experts like Ryan Ye predict that a native Base token would significantly impact the DeFi landscape, similar to ETH’s current role. The market’s anticipation is palpable, as Brian Armstrong’s acknowledgment of exploring tokens has generated robust discussion, although the timeline and specifics remain indeterminate. Potential Market Impact: From Valuation to Ecosystem Changes Did you know? Exploring a native token for Base reflects a strategic move similar to how other Layer 2 solutions like Arbitrum and Optimism saw increased liquidity and user activity… The post Coinbase’s Base Layer 2 Explores Native Token Issuance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Base explores native token issuance; Brian Armstrong confirms early-stage plans. Token could drive ecosystem growth and decentralization. Potential token valuation between $20 billion and $50 billion. Coinbase’s Layer 2 network, Base, is exploring issuing a native token, marking a change from its earlier stance, as reported by Unchained on September 19th. This exploration could substantially impact Base’s ecosystem, potentially boosting development and user engagement while reflecting a strategic shift in Coinbase’s approach to decentralization. Base Token: A Shift Towards Decentralization and Growth Base’s exploration of issuing a token suggests a departure from its original approach, denoted by its emphasis on ecosystem utility without a proprietary currency. Initially averse to tokens, Base is now considering their potential benefits, with Jesse Pollak and Brian Armstrong leading the initiative. Should Base proceed, it could enhance its ecosystem by introducing liquidity and developer incentives. An initial market cap prediction ranges from $20 billion with possible growth influenced by strategic distribution. Community involvement, including potential airdrops, remains under consideration, aligning with decentralized finance strategies similar to Ethereum. “Initially, considering launching a token wasn’t a priority for us, because we felt we needed to focus on the core product first…now…we’re exploring a network token to further decentralize and make the ecosystem more open, accessible, and community-driven.” — Jesse Pollak, Creator, Base, Coinbase Experts like Ryan Ye predict that a native Base token would significantly impact the DeFi landscape, similar to ETH’s current role. The market’s anticipation is palpable, as Brian Armstrong’s acknowledgment of exploring tokens has generated robust discussion, although the timeline and specifics remain indeterminate. Potential Market Impact: From Valuation to Ecosystem Changes Did you know? Exploring a native token for Base reflects a strategic move similar to how other Layer 2 solutions like Arbitrum and Optimism saw increased liquidity and user activity…

Coinbase’s Base Layer 2 Explores Native Token Issuance

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 04:54
Threshold
T$0.0167-1.70%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00184835-6.42%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08631-2.25%
Capverse
CAP$0.15242-2.11%
Movement
MOVE$0.1275-3.70%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01342-5.49%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5253-4.10%
Key Points:
  • Base explores native token issuance; Brian Armstrong confirms early-stage plans.
  • Token could drive ecosystem growth and decentralization.
  • Potential token valuation between $20 billion and $50 billion.

Coinbase’s Layer 2 network, Base, is exploring issuing a native token, marking a change from its earlier stance, as reported by Unchained on September 19th.

This exploration could substantially impact Base’s ecosystem, potentially boosting development and user engagement while reflecting a strategic shift in Coinbase’s approach to decentralization.

Base Token: A Shift Towards Decentralization and Growth

Base’s exploration of issuing a token suggests a departure from its original approach, denoted by its emphasis on ecosystem utility without a proprietary currency. Initially averse to tokens, Base is now considering their potential benefits, with Jesse Pollak and Brian Armstrong leading the initiative.

Should Base proceed, it could enhance its ecosystem by introducing liquidity and developer incentives. An initial market cap prediction ranges from $20 billion with possible growth influenced by strategic distribution. Community involvement, including potential airdrops, remains under consideration, aligning with decentralized finance strategies similar to Ethereum.

Experts like Ryan Ye predict that a native Base token would significantly impact the DeFi landscape, similar to ETH’s current role. The market’s anticipation is palpable, as Brian Armstrong’s acknowledgment of exploring tokens has generated robust discussion, although the timeline and specifics remain indeterminate.

Potential Market Impact: From Valuation to Ecosystem Changes

Did you know? Exploring a native token for Base reflects a strategic move similar to how other Layer 2 solutions like Arbitrum and Optimism saw increased liquidity and user activity upon launching their tokens.

According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $4,459.41 with a market cap of $538.27 billion, representing 13.38% of the market’s dominance. Over recent months, ETH experienced a 3.56% gain in 30 days and an 18.01% rise over 60 days, reflecting its steady growth trajectory.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 18:05 UTC on September 19, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Insights from the Coincu research team suggest that Base’s token could fundamentally reshape its ecosystem. While financial strategies remain speculative, integrating a token mirrors successful precedents set by other Layer 2 networks. The competitive landscape might shift notably if Base leverages this opportunity to enhance user engagement and liquidity.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/ethereum/coinbase-base-token-issuance-exploration/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Grayscale launched its Grayscale CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF (GDLC), the first product to track the five top cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA).
Solana
SOL$238.22-3.81%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,542.9-1.41%
XRP
XRP$2.991-2.70%
Share
Fxstreet2025/09/20 06:40
Share
Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

PANews reported on September 20th that Faraday Future announced a strategic investment of $41 million in Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) through a private equity (PIPE) transaction, with the intention of launching cryptocurrency and Web3-related businesses. Following the completion of the necessary shareholder approval process, QLGN is expected to change its name to CXC10 and focus on its three growth engines: cryptocurrency and Web3 ecosystem development. The PIPE financing round was led by Faraday Future and its founder and global co-CEO, Jia Yueting, with participation from blockchain technology company SIGN Foundation. FF President Wang Jianjun also participated in the round. Faraday Future has agreed to invest approximately $30 million in QLGN at an effective price of $2.246 per share, subject to closing conditions, representing approximately 55% of QLGN's outstanding common stock. In addition, Jia Yueting plans to personally invest approximately $4 million, representing approximately 7% of QLGN's common stock. Jia Yueting has also agreed to a voluntary two-year lock-up period on his personal investment. Upon completion of the transaction, Jia Yueting will serve as QLGN's Chief Advisor, Wang Jianjun will be appointed Co-CEO of QLGN, and FF CFO Koti Meka will be appointed CFO.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00185089-7.28%
Sign
SIGN$0.08418+5.83%
Octavia
VIA$0.0152-0.65%
Share
PANews2025/09/20 09:13
Share
Logitech G Drops a Wide Array Of New Products And Innovations At Logitech G PLAY 2025

Logitech G Drops a Wide Array Of New Products And Innovations At Logitech G PLAY 2025

Logitech G PLAY 2025 is a live-streamed global gaming event that brings together press, partners, creators, and fans to explore the future of gaming. The array of products and experiences included major innovations across PC and console gaming, esports, sim racing, and streaming tools, along with partnerships with McLaren Racing, NVIDIA and more.
Yooldo Games
ESPORTS$0.16013-5.39%
Gravity
G$0.01099-5.17%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.0437-8.63%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/18 05:42
Share

Trending News

More

Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

Logitech G Drops a Wide Array Of New Products And Innovations At Logitech G PLAY 2025

DeFi Platform Operating on BNB Chain Attacked by Hackers! How Much Lost? Here Are the Details

Crypto custody company BitGo disclosed in its IPO filing that its first-half revenue was $4.19 billion, a nearly fourfold increase year-on-year.