Coinbase's New York team is focusing on its "universal exchange" project.

PANews reported on August 18th that Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong tweeted that the Coinbase team focused on the "Everything Exchange" project from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM (and later) daily in New York City last week. CEO Brian Armstrong announced that all key project teams will be scheduled for similarly intense work in the third quarter to accelerate progress.

