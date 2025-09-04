Coinbase’s reliance on AI for code sparks security concerns

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 20:52
MemeCore
M$1.34131+31.90%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01559-8.24%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016767-5.71%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03615-2.24%
Wink
LIKE$0.011043-0.39%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1173-7.12%

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said nearly half of the exchange’s daily code output is now written by artificial intelligence amid a growing reliance on machine-generated development.

In a Sept. 3 post on X, Armstrong revealed that about 40% of code produced at Coinbase already comes from AI tools and predicted that the figure would surpass 50% by October 2025.

However, Armstrong clarified that AI-generated code is not uniformly applied across the exchange, stressing that reviews and human oversight remain critical. He said:

Still, this number places the firm ahead of giant technology firms like Microsoft and Google, which have around 30% of their code machine-generated.

His comments followed earlier remarks on the Cheeky Pint Podcast, where he told Stripe co-founder John Collison that Coinbase engineers had been directed to adopt AI development tools within a week.

Armstrong added that employees who resisted the mandate were dismissed, signaling how central AI has become to Coinbase’s engineering strategy.

‘Red flag’

Armstrong’s push quickly drew mixed reactions from the crypto and tech communities. Security specialists voiced concern that handing such a large share of mission-critical code to AI could expose Coinbase to vulnerabilities.

Larry Lyu, founder of Dango decentralized exchange, called the approach “a giant red flag for any security-sensitive business.”

Adam Cochran, partner at venture firm Cinneamhain Ventures, also questioned the wisdom of relying so heavily on AI. He said:

Cochran added that while AI can assist coding, it remains unproven at scale for financial infrastructure.

These industry leaders’ concerns are not unfounded, as reports have revealed that AI codes could produce bugs and “miss relevant context.” This kind of error could be costly for a platform of Coinbase’s size, which holds over $420 billion worth of digital assets on behalf of its users.

However, other industry leaders defended Coinbase’s approach.

Richard Wu, co-founder of Tensor, said critics underestimate the maturity of AI-coding processes.

He argued that 90% of high-quality code could be AI-generated within five years, provided teams maintain rigorous practices such as code reviews, automated testing, and linting.

Wu also compared poor AI outputs to errors from junior engineers, suggesting that structured systems mitigate both.

Mentioned in this article

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/coinbase-ceo-reveals-40-of-the-companys-code-is-ai-generated-as-critics-label-it-red-flag/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Trump: "Mr. Too Late" Powell is a disgrace to the United States and should cut interest rates by 250 basis points

Trump: "Mr. Too Late" Powell is a disgrace to the United States and should cut interest rates by 250 basis points

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump said: "Mr. Too Late" Powell has cost our country hundreds of billions of dollars. He is indeed one
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.239-2.21%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1217-18.26%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 22:10
Share
Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Polygon price continued its freefall, reaching its lowest level since April 21, as the broader crypto sell-off gained momentum. Polygon (POL) dropped to $0.1915, down 32% from its highest point in May and 74% below its 2024 peak. The crash…
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2809-1.19%
SphereX
HERE$0.00021-19.23%
MAY
MAY$0.04312+1.00%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 00:56
Share
Presales Reshaping the 2025 Market: Discover the 7 Best New Meme Coins to Buy Now

Presales Reshaping the 2025 Market: Discover the 7 Best New Meme Coins to Buy Now

What happens when raw culture collides with unstoppable market momentum? Meme coins, once brushed aside as internet jokes, are now rewriting the rules of wealth creation. From viral communities to progressive price engines, these tokens no longer whisper, they roar. In 2025, the hunt for the best new meme coins to buy now has never
Memecoin
MEME$0.00238-7.53%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00734-2.13%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/04 22:15
Share

Trending News

More

Trump: "Mr. Too Late" Powell is a disgrace to the United States and should cut interest rates by 250 basis points

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Presales Reshaping the 2025 Market: Discover the 7 Best New Meme Coins to Buy Now

Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model

SWIFT Chief Executive Targets XRP! "Banks Won't Use XRP!"