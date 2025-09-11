Coinchange Partners With Utila To Unlock Secure And Compliant Yield Strategies For Treasury Management

[PRESS RELEASE – Miami, USA, September 11th, 2025, Chainwire]

Coinchange, the leading digital-asset management platform for institutional yield, today announced a strategic collaboration with Utila, the secure, all-in-one digital asset operations platform for institutions.

Coinchange has recently joined Utila’s ecosystem and will leverage its institutional wallet infrastructure to power compliant, multi-strategy yield offerings for businesses worldwide. This collaboration enables Utila’s institutional customers to access Coinchange’s comprehensive suite of yield-as-a-service offerings, providing secure, compliant, and customizable digital asset yield strategies for treasury management and portfolio optimization.

As institutions increasingly seek sophisticated yield solutions for their digital asset holdings, the collaboration addresses critical needs around risk management, regulatory compliance, and operational efficiency. Coinchange and Utila jointly deliver an approach that combines Utila’s enterprise-grade custody and controls with Coinchange’s institutional yield strategies to provide secure, transparent, and risk-managed returns.

Key Value for Utila Clients

Institutional-Grade Yield: Coinchange’s multi-strategy engine delivers risk-managed returns across CeFi and DeFi, designed for treasury, fintech, and institutions.

Coinchange’s multi-strategy engine delivers risk-managed returns across CeFi and DeFi, designed for treasury, fintech, and institutions. Compliance First: Regulatory-ready architecture aligned with FATF, MiCAensures yield products can be deployed responsibly at scale.

Regulatory-ready architecture aligned with FATF, MiCAensures yield products can be deployed responsibly at scale. Comprehensive Asset Support : Yield generation across USDC, USDT, BTC, ETH, and other major digital assets with daily liquidity and transparent pricing.

: Yield generation across USDC, USDT, BTC, ETH, and other major digital assets with daily liquidity and transparent pricing. Flexible Delivery: Custody-agnostic models via Utila wallets let institutions define compliance, reporting, and payout workflows while Coinchange powers the yield backend.

Custody-agnostic models via Utila wallets let institutions define compliance, reporting, and payout workflows while Coinchange powers the yield backend. Operational Efficiency: Daily liquidity, audit-ready reporting, and seamless treasury integration simplify adoption for financial institutions and fintech platforms.

The collaboration enables Utila’s institutional clients to focus on their core business operations while accessing institutional-grade yield solutions through Coinchange’s battle-tested platform. With Coinchange’s track record of over $1 billion traded, 100M+ AUM and comprehensive regulatory framework across multiple jurisdictions, institutional clients can confidently optimize their digital asset yields with appropriate risk controls and transparency.

About Utila

​​​​Utila is the secure, all-in-one digital asset operations platform for institutions. Utila enables organizations of all sizes to securely manage and build on digital assets. Designed for PSPs, stablecoin products, neobanks, custodians, OTC desks, exchanges, and institutional investors, Utila offers secure MPC wallets, granular policy controls, robust APIs, payments and tokenization engine, and integrations with banking, AML, exchanges, DeFi, and more. Trusted by industry leaders, Utila processes over $15B monthly and has secured $90B+ in transactions – growing rapidly. ​​​​​​Users can learn more at https://utila.io

About Coinchange

Founded in 2018, Coinchange is a leading digital-asset management platform delivering compliant, risk-managed yield for fintechs, wallets, and institutions. Coinchange abstracts hedge-fund-grade strategy engines into regulated, partner-facing infrastructure that integrates via API, web app, or smart contracts, allowing businesses to launch white-labeled or embedded earn products in weeks. With over $1B traded, 100M+ AUM, multiple regulatory licenses, and partnerships across top custody and compliance providers, Coinchange powers stablecoin yield with daily liquidity, transparency, and audit-friendly reporting. Users can learn more at https://coinchange.io.

