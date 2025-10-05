CoinDesk: Survey shows 77% of BTC holders have not yet used BTC-Fi

PANews reported on October 5th that CoinDesk has revealed a recent industry survey that reveals significant challenges facing the BTC-Fi ecosystem. The survey results show that a staggering 77% of BTC holders say they have never tried any BTC-Fi applications or protocols. This data highlights that despite the market's strong interest in BTC-Fi, its actual penetration rate among existing Bitcoin users remains very low, indicating that there is still significant room for improvement in user education and accessibility.
