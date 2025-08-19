CoinFerenceX Decentralized Web3 Summit to be held in Singapore at the end of September

By: Incrypted
2025/08/19 21:27
Moonveil
MORE$0.1003-0.29%
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000416-6.72%
  • CoinFerenceX Decentralized Web3 Summit will be held in Singapore on September 29-30.
  • The organizers position it as the largest industry event.
  • Basic tickets are available for free.

CoinFerenceX Decentralized Web3 Summit, a two-day event that is expected to attract more than 25,000 executives, will take place in Singapore on September 29-30, 2025. This is according to a release provided by Incrypted.

According to the organizers, CoinFerenceX Decentralized Web3 Summit is where developers, investors and blockchain visionaries will come together with to exchange ideas, network and work together to realize the full potential of Web3.

The event will bring together over 150 industry experts, over 750 startups and 7,500 attendees from 50 countries.

As the organizers pointed out, this event is one of a kind. This is primarily because they are not the only beneficiaries of the event. Industry companies take part in its preparation and count on real benefits.

This has directly influenced the expert line-up of speakers and invited guests. Event participants will have access to innovations and important information provided by people at the forefront of industry development.

The event will take place on September 29-30, 2025 in Singapore. It will feature more than 100 booths. The event will be attended by over 250 venture capitalists. The list of event partners includes more than 400 names, making CoinFerenceX Decentralized Web3 Summit potentially the largest Web3 summit to bring together founders, investors, developers and regulators under one roof.

Some of the key topics at the event include: green blockchain, mining, gaming, DeFi 2.0, regulation and compliance, and other industry-related issues.

Tickets for the event are divided into three categories:

  • free – available to all attendees and give access to keynote sessions, speakers and booths;
  • premium – give access to a higher level of interaction, workshops and presentations in the presence of carefully selected experts;
  • VIP – priority entry, best seats, opportunity to interact directly with investors.

You can purchase a ticket on the event’s official website.

As noted by the organizers, CoinFerenceX Decentralized Web3 Summit is a fully community-focused event. Participants will have more than 30 hours of innovative discussions, productive workshops and panel discussions presented by blockchain industry leaders and experts.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

Tom Lee sees ETH’s dip near $4,150 as a healthy pullback, setting the stage for a potential run toward $5,100.
NEAR
NEAR$2.497-2.42%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000274-1.43%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$2.002+6.77%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/08/19 21:41
Share
VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

PANews reported on August 19 that Nasdaq-listed company VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) announced a $2 billion partnership agreement with digital asset holders to establish a sovereign-grade crypto infrastructure joint
Bitcoin
BTC$114,015.15-1.36%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 21:06
Share
Institutional Pulse: XRP, Stellar & Algorand Touted to Power Tomorrow’s Government Liquidity

Institutional Pulse: XRP, Stellar & Algorand Touted to Power Tomorrow’s Government Liquidity

XRP, XLM & ALGO: The Blockchain Backbones of Government-Aligned LiquidityTaking on X, formerly Twitter, crypto observer SMQKE highlights a new category of digital assets emerging beyond speculation and retail hype, which is government-aligned digital assets.Built or positioned to serve as liquidity rails for states, central banks, and regulated institutions, this class is led by Ripple's XRP, Stellar (XLM), and Algorand (ALGO).Unlike meme coins or decentralized experiments, these three projects have consistently sought alignment with regulatory frameworks, enterprise adoption, and government partnerships. Their emphasis is not on retail speculation, but on building institutional-grade financial plumbing.SMQKE points out, “Assets like XRP, Stellar and Algorand are optimized for liquidity provision, high-throughput settlement and interoperability with existing financial infrastructure.”XRP, through Ripple, has established itself as a bridge currency for cross-border payments, offering low-cost, high-speed settlements tested by banks and remittance providers worldwide. With Ripple actively collaborating on central bank digital currency (CBDC) pilots, XRP’s technology is increasingly positioned to play a structural role in how central banks enable international settlements.XLM, developed by Stellar, shares similar DNA but with a stronger emphasis on inclusion. By targeting remittances and underbanked regions, Stellar has formed partnerships with entities like MoneyGram and has built pathways for converting fiat into digital form seamlessly. Its architecture makes it suitable for government-backed stablecoin issuance, especially in emerging markets where financial accessibility is a priority.Meanwhile, ALGO distinguishes itself with its pure proof-of-stake consensus and scalability. The blockchain has already been used by governments such as the Republic of the Marshall Islands for their digital currency initiative. Its strong focus on compliance, efficiency, and sustainability makes it a contender for large-scale state digital infrastructure projects.Together, XRP, XLM, and ALGO represent a convergence between blockchain innovation and government necessity. While Bitcoin and Ethereum often stand as decentralized counterpoints to traditional finance, these three assets are carving out a role as infrastructural backbones for regulated liquidity.XRP Finds Itself at a CrossroadsAccording to Vlad Anderson, “After teasing a push above $3.25, XRP couldn’t hold momentum. Instead, the price slipped back under $3.15 → $3.10, even testing the $3.00 support zone with a local low at $2.971.”The market analyst added that XRP sits at a make-or-break range and until $3.05/$3.06 is reclaimed as support, bearish pressure dominates.At the time of this writing, XRP was up by 1.4% in the past 24 hours to trade at $3.02, according to CoinGecko data.ConclusionCrypto researcher SMQKE urges that as governments fast-track CBDC rollouts and seek reliable cross-border settlement layers, state-aligned assets like XRP, Stellar, and Algorand are set to take center stage. Therefore, the narrative is shifting because digital assets are moving beyond speculation to become the backbone of sovereign liquidity management.Meanwhile, XRP is at a pivotal juncture because unless $3.05/$3.06 flips to support, bearish momentum remains in control.
Threshold
T$0.01617-0.67%
Algorand
ALGO$0.2453-2.73%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$42.69-2.10%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/19 21:10
Share

Trending News

More

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

Institutional Pulse: XRP, Stellar & Algorand Touted to Power Tomorrow’s Government Liquidity

As It Approaches $6m In Its Presale Here’s Why BlockchainFX Could Be the Next Best Crypto to Buy Ahead of Nexchain and BlockDAG

TRON will be integrated into the MetaMask wallet