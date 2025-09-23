Key Takeaways
CoinGecko, a leading cryptocurrency data aggregator, today launched an API endpoint providing access to crypto treasury holdings data for public companies and governments.
The new Crypto Treasuries Holdings API allows developers to programmatically retrieve information about institutional cryptocurrency reserves, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana holdings.
Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/coingecko-launches-api-for-crypto-treasuries-data-access/