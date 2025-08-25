CoinGecko Reveals the Hottest Altcoins Grabbing Investor Attention

Altcoins

Crypto traders have been busy scanning the markets, and data from CoinGecko shows which tokens are dominating search trends right now.

The list not only highlights big names like Bitcoin and Ethereum but also spotlights unexpected projects climbing the ranks of investor curiosity.

Top Movers in CoinGecko’s Search Trends

CoinGecko’s latest snapshot of user searches shows a mix of major assets and lesser-known tokens gaining traction:

Wayfinder (PROMPT) – $83.3M market cap

Beldex (BDX) – $539.3M

Ethereum (ETH) – $581.1B

Bio Protocol (BIO) – $489.4M

Solana (SOL) – $111.5B

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) – $2.1B

Memecoin (MEME) – $211.4M

Sui (SUI) – $12.7B

Bitcoin (BTC) – $2.27T

Altura (ALU) – $40.4M

Hyperliquid (HYPE) – $14.7B

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) – $1.27B

XRP (XRP) – $179.6B

Chainlink (LINK) – $17.4B

Pepe (PEPE) – $4.5B

Spotlight: Bio Protocol (BIO) Steals the Show

Among the trending tokens, Bio Protocol (BIO) has been the breakout surprise. The project exploded with a 128.8% rally over the past week, catapulting it into the spotlight and drawing a surge of investor interest.

While heavyweights like Bitcoin and Ethereum continue to dominate market cap rankings, BIO’s sudden rise underscores how quickly attention can shift toward smaller, fast-moving projects.

With meme coins, gaming tokens, and DeFi projects all making appearances in the most-searched list, the data suggests that traders are casting a wide net across different narratives in search of the next big move.

