CoinGecko Reveals the Hottest Altcoins Grabbing Investor Attention

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 13:14
Altcoins

Crypto traders have been busy scanning the markets, and data from CoinGecko shows which tokens are dominating search trends right now.

The list not only highlights big names like Bitcoin and Ethereum but also spotlights unexpected projects climbing the ranks of investor curiosity.

Top Movers in CoinGecko’s Search Trends

CoinGecko’s latest snapshot of user searches shows a mix of major assets and lesser-known tokens gaining traction:

  • Wayfinder (PROMPT) – $83.3M market cap
  • Beldex (BDX) – $539.3M
  • Ethereum (ETH) – $581.1B
  • Bio Protocol (BIO) – $489.4M
  • Solana (SOL) – $111.5B
  • Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) – $2.1B
  • Memecoin (MEME) – $211.4M
  • Sui (SUI) – $12.7B
  • Bitcoin (BTC) – $2.27T
  • Altura (ALU) – $40.4M
  • Hyperliquid (HYPE) – $14.7B
  • Aerodrome Finance (AERO) – $1.27B
  • XRP (XRP) – $179.6B
  • Chainlink (LINK) – $17.4B
  • Pepe (PEPE) – $4.5B

Spotlight: Bio Protocol (BIO) Steals the Show

Among the trending tokens, Bio Protocol (BIO) has been the breakout surprise. The project exploded with a 128.8% rally over the past week, catapulting it into the spotlight and drawing a surge of investor interest.

While heavyweights like Bitcoin and Ethereum continue to dominate market cap rankings, BIO’s sudden rise underscores how quickly attention can shift toward smaller, fast-moving projects.

With meme coins, gaming tokens, and DeFi projects all making appearances in the most-searched list, the data suggests that traders are casting a wide net across different narratives in search of the next big move.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Source: https://coindoo.com/coingecko-reveals-the-hottest-altcoins-grabbing-investor-attention/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
