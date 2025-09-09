CoinShares accelerates on Wall Street: $1.2 billion SPAC for debut on Nasdaq by Q4 2025

CoinShares has signed a business combination worth 1.2 billion dollars with the SPAC Vine Hill Capital to list in the United States through the new holding Odysseus Holdings Limited, targeting Nasdaq by the fourth quarter of 2025. In this context, the operation aims for more direct access to the U.S. capital market without altering the core strategy.

According to the data collected by our research team, similar operations in the last 18 months have seen an average increase in institutional flows post-listing of 20-40% year-on-year for European ETP issuers that have opened access to the US market. Industry analysts we spoke with highlight that the integration between MiCA requirements and US disclosure standards can facilitate the launch of cross-border products. These observations are consistent with the market movements observed in the first half of 2025.

Operation in brief: structure, numbers, and timing

The transaction involves the exchange of shares of CoinShares and Vine Hill into securities of Odysseus Holdings; upon closing, Odysseus will become the parent company listed in the USA. That said, the completion date remains set for Q4 2025, subject to the necessary regulatory approvals and shareholder vote.

Indicative valuation: combination of approximately $1.2 billion .

Why Now: Capital, Visibility, and Market Window

The entry into the USA offers greater liquidity, analytical coverage, and direct access to institutional investors. The choice is part of a context where the US market is witnessing the opening to spot ETFs on crypto assets, characterized by significant inflows and renewed interest in regulated products. Under these conditions, a listing in New York represents a quick way to consolidate global presence and expand the base of financiers. It should be noted that the timing aims to take advantage of a still favorable window.

Business Impacts: Products, AuM, and Distribution

CoinShares is among the major European issuers of crypto ETPs and aims to leverage the US listing to expand its product catalog and distribution network. Currently, company data indicates assets under management (AuM) of approximately $10 billion (data updated as of July 23, 2025) and an expansion of the product catalog, growing from 4 to over 30 solutions in a few years. Additionally, CoinShares maintains a significant share in the local digital asset ETP market in Europe. In this context, presence in the US market can act as a commercial multiplier.

Assets under Management (AuM): approximately $10 billion (according to recent company data, updated as of July 2025).

The US listing could result in greater capital raising and wider distribution through broker-dealers and institutional platforms. That said, trade execution remains a key element.

Compliance: the MiCA piece and the Europe–USA bridge

Recently, the French subsidiary of CoinShares obtained authorization under the MiCA regulation, making it the first asset management entity in continental Europe to receive such approval, as highlighted by Cointelegraph. Compliance with MiCA strengthens governance, transparency, and protections, which are fundamental for establishing an effective dialogue with institutional investors, even overseas. In this context, regulatory convergence reduces operational frictions.

Why it matters

The dual regulatory framework – MiCA in the EU and Nasdaq listing – enhances CoinShares’ credibility in the eyes of global allocators and facilitates the introduction of new products under high control standards. Yet, continuous compliance with the requirements remains crucial.

Risks and Opportunities: What to Really Watch

Opportunities

Risks

Timeline and Upcoming Steps

Documentary Filing (registration and proxy) with the SEC: expected in the coming months.

(registration and proxy) with the SEC: expected in the coming months. Approvals by the assemblies of CoinShares and Vine Hill.

by the assemblies of CoinShares and Vine Hill. Closure target: Q4 2025 , subject to favorable market conditions and necessary approvals.

target: , subject to favorable market conditions and necessary approvals. Trading commencement on Nasdaq upon completion of the combination.

Competitive Angle: What Can Change for Crypto ETPs

A listing in the USA allows for reducing the gap with issuers already present on Wall Street, increasing sell-side coverage and offering more direct access to institutional clients. In a market where spot crypto ETFs have catalyzed new investment flows, the integration between European compliance and American listing represents a competitive advantage that is difficult to replicate. It must be said that differentiation also depends on the quality of commercial execution.

Voices from the Market

According to Nicholas Petruska, CEO of Vine Hill, the combination with a specialized European issuer will enable achieving scale and operational discipline in the US market, an industry insight that highlights how the window opened by spot ETFs and renewed institutional interest now make the listing leap a feasible path. In summary, the operation aims for a stronger positioning in the USA.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will the US listing replace current trading in Europe?

No: the potential Nasdaq listing would represent an addition. Trading on markets like Nasdaq Stockholm or OTCQX can continue based on corporate decisions.

What is the expected closing date?

The target is Q4 2025, subject to obtaining the necessary regulatory and shareholder approvals.

What will be the name/ticker in the USA?

The holding will operate under the name Odysseus Holdings Limited, while the ticker will be communicated in the offering documents.

What changes for European investors?

Investors will benefit from increased transparency and reporting in compliance with US standards, with the possibility of an expanded range of products and cross-border distribution.

Is the $1.2 billion valuation final?

No. The valuation is indicative and subject to verifications, potential stock recessions in the SPAC, and market conditions; the final details will emerge in the SEC filings.

Methodological note: some metrics (AuM, EMEA market share, exact number of products) are derived from recent corporate communications and may be updated in SEC filings (e.g., registration/proxy) at the time of publication. Data related to crypto ETF/ETP flows are presented in aggregate form due to differences among various sources.