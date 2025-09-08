CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $352 million last week

PANews reported on September 8th that according to CoinShares' latest weekly data, digital asset investment products saw outflows totaling $352 million last week, with trading volume down 27%. However, year-to-date inflows remained strong, reaching $35.2 billion. The United States saw outflows of $440 million, while Germany (+$85.1 million) and Hong Kong (+$8.1 million) saw inflows. Bitcoin attracted $524 million in inflows, while Ethereum saw significant outflows ($912 million). Meanwhile, Solana saw its 21st consecutive week of inflows ($1.16 billion year-to-date), and XRP has reached $1.22 billion year-to-date.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.