CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $2.48 billion last week, bringing the total net inflow in August to $4.37 billion.

PANews reported on September 1st that according to CoinShares' latest weekly data , digital asset funds saw net inflows of $ 4.37 billion in August , bringing the total year-to-date inflows to $ 3.55 billion. However, assets under management (AUM) declined 10% to $ 219 billion. Last week, net inflows reached $ 2.48 billion, with the United States accounting for $ 2.29 billion, Switzerland, Germany, and Canada receiving $ 109 million, $ 69.9 million, and $ 41.1 million, respectively. Ethereum saw a monthly inflow of $ 3.95 billion, far exceeding Bitcoin 's net outflow of $ 301 million. Solana and XRP , driven by expectations for US ETFs , saw inflows of $ 177 million and $ 134 million, respectively.

