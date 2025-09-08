CoinShares Seals $1.2 Billion Nasdaq Deal with Vine Hill to Expand in U.S.

By: Tronweekly
2025/09/08 21:37
Union
U$0.01027-5.43%
Vine Coin
VINE$0.06779+5.26%
CoinShares
  • CoinShares to list on Nasdaq through merger, valued at $1.2 billion.
  • Shareholders may retain as much as 91.6% of the new entity.
  • Deal expected to close by December 2025 with $50 million private placement.

CoinShares, Europe’s leading digital asset manager, is preparing to shift its listing from Sweden to the United States in a landmark transaction.

The company, which currently manages about $10 billion in assets, has signed a merger agreement with Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. and Odysseus Holdings. The deal values CoinShares at $1.2 billion pre-money and positions it among the world’s largest pure-play digital asset managers.

Jean-Marie Mognetti, co-founder and chief executive of CoinShares, said this move represents more than just a transfer of listing. He described it as a transition toward global leadership, with the U.S. providing a stronger platform for growth.

Mognetti highlighted that the American market accounts for over half of global assets under management, making it the most strategic location for expansion.

The boards of the company and Vine Hill have approved the merger, and closing is expected by December 2025, pending shareholder and regulatory approvals. As part of the arrangement, a $50 million private placement will support the firm’s expansion plans.

CoinShares Physical Records 5.4x Revenue Growth Since 2023

CoinShares is the fourth-largest manager of exchange-traded products in digital assets, after BlackRock, Grayscale, and Fidelity. The firm dominates the European market, with 34% ETP market share.

The company’s assets have tripled in the previous two years as a function of favorable inflows from investors, additions in new products, and higher cryptocurrency price levels.

The company in 2021 offered merely four products. Today, it has 32 product offerings on four platforms, including CoinShares Physical, the revenues of which have increased 5.4x since 2023. It has a diverse client base, ranging from institutional partners and private banks to wealth management platforms.

The company has been steadily profitable on a financial front, with 76% adjusted EBITDA margin during the first half of 2025 and 68% during 2024. Its healthy cash generation has helped it build a net asset position of $411 million up to June 2025.

Vine Hill CEO Hails CoinShares as Market Leader

The chief executive of Vine Hill, Nicholas Petruska, described the company as a leading business in the market with a proven model. He added that it’s recurrent revenues and high margins are a foundation for long-term development once complemented by access to the capital markets in the U.S.

The news comes as there are clearer regulatory guidelines on digital assets from U.S. authorities. Such an environment, in addition to growing institutional interest in on-chain offerings and tokenization, provides new opportunities for compliant entrants like CoinShares.

Also Read: CoinShares AUM Rises 26% in Q2 2025, Reaching $3.46 Billion

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
OG
OG$17.86+16.85%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
Share
A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

The future of agent innovation requires not only intelligence, but also a lot of infrastructure and trust.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$51.57+8.84%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004754+0.78%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.135075+4.13%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 10:00
Share
CoinShares to Go Public in U.S. via $1.2B SPAC Merger

CoinShares to Go Public in U.S. via $1.2B SPAC Merger

The post CoinShares to Go Public in U.S. via $1.2B SPAC Merger appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News CoinShares is set to move its listing to a U.S. exchange through a merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Vine Hill Capital and a new entity, Odysseus Holdings. The deal values CoinShares at $1.2 billion. Shareholders of CoinShares may hold up to 91.6% of the merged company. A $50 million private placement is also …
Union
U$0.01012-6.55%
Vine Coin
VINE$0.06766+4.75%
Movement
MOVE$0.1217+2.96%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/08 20:47
Share

Trending News

More

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

CoinShares to Go Public in U.S. via $1.2B SPAC Merger

Venezuela: USDT becomes the daily currency amid inflation and the collapse of the bolívar

Token unlocks this week: Aptos (APT) and CHEEL headline $513M release schedule