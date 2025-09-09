CoinShares to Relocate Listing to U.S. Nasdaq Market

Key Points: CoinShares merging with Vine Hill Capital for U.S. Nasdaq listing.

$50 million raised through private placement.

CoinShares aims to capture U.S. digital asset market growth.

CoinShares has announced a merger with Vine Hill Capital and Odysseus Holdings, enabling its move from Nasdaq Stockholm to the U.S. Nasdaq and raising $50 million through a private placement.

This strategic shift aims to tap into U.S. institutional demand, bolstering CoinShares’ growth potential and expanding its market presence in the digital asset sector.

CoinShares Targets U.S. Markets with Nasdaq Relocation

CoinShares International Limited, a prominent European digital asset manager, announced a plan to shift its stock listing from Nasdaq Stockholm to the U.S. Nasdaq. This strategic move involves merging with Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp, a Nasdaq-listed SPAC, and Odysseus Holdings Ltd. The merger aims to align CoinShares with U.S. markets.

CoinShares will also conduct a private placement, issuing 5 million shares at $10.04 each to raise approximately $50 million. This capital will support global expansion and maximize CoinShares’ presence in the U.S. digital asset landscape.

Merger and Institutional Interest Poised to Expand CoinShares’ Reach

Did you know? CoinShares’ transition to the world’s largest capital market could lead to increased US institutional interest, mirroring effects seen with Coinbase and Galaxy Digital’s listings.

According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin’s current price is $111,978.84, with a market cap of $2.23 trillion and market dominance at 57.6%. Trading volume reached $40.75 billion in the past 24 hours, reflecting a 65.69% change. Supply and market updates are current as of September 2025.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 20:39 UTC on September 8, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team suggests that this merger could significantly broaden CoinShares’ market access and investor base. The transition to a U.S. listing may result in increased liquidity and align CoinShares with major digital asset entities pursuing similar strategies.

Recent reports indicate that similar moves, such as Solana’s Nasdaq listing, have also provided formidable market presence and opportunities.