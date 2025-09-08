CoinShares will go public in the United States through a SPAC transaction and plans to raise approximately $50 million in private placement.

PANews reported on September 8th, according to Globenewswire, that CoinShares, Vine Hill, a special purpose acquisition company listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market, and Odysseus Holdings, a newly formed Jersey entity, jointly announced that they have reached an agreement on a joint plan of merger to change the listing of CoinShares' common stock from Nasdaq Stockholm to the Nasdaq Stock Market in the United States, or any other public stock market or exchange in the United States that CoinShares and Vine Hill may mutually agree upon. The total consideration to be received by CoinShares shareholders represents a valuation of CoinShares of approximately $1.2 billion. The transaction will consist of common stock of Odysseus Holdings, which will ultimately replace Vine Hill as the entity listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market and hold all outstanding shares of CoinShares. The transaction is expected to close on December 17, 2025. In connection with and subject to the completion of this transaction, CoinShares intends to privately place 5,000,000 shares of its common stock to Private Investors (defined below) at a price of $10.04 per share, raising gross proceeds of approximately $50.05 million.