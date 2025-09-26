An Innovative Security Tool for Crypto Traders Cryptocurrency traders can now leverage an advanced tool—Glider Token Risk—from Hexens, thanks to a strategic integration with CoinStats. This tool offers deep insights into potential vulnerabilities and risks associated with token smart contracts, empowering users to make safer trading decisions. Why This Integration Matters With a significant rise in scam tokens, which saw over 74,000 new scam tokens in 2024 costing traders nearly $10 billion, the need for robust security solutions has never been more urgent. Glider Token Risk is engineered to identify over 22 distinct smart contract risks, ensuring traders can act with confidence. Deep Dive into Glider Token Risk Glider Token Risk performs an exhaustive analysis of smart contracts, much like an X-ray. CoinStats and Hexens Collaborate to Enhance Crypto Trading Security

By: Coinstats
2025/09/26 21:36
An Innovative Security Tool for Crypto Traders

Cryptocurrency traders can now leverage an advanced tool—Glider Token Risk—from Hexens, thanks to a strategic integration with CoinStats. This tool offers deep insights into potential vulnerabilities and risks associated with token smart contracts, empowering users to make safer trading decisions.

Why This Integration Matters

With a significant rise in scam tokens, which saw over 74,000 new scam tokens in 2024 costing traders nearly $10 billion, the need for robust security solutions has never been more urgent. Glider Token Risk is engineered to identify over 22 distinct smart contract risks, ensuring traders can act with confidence.

Deep Dive into Glider Token Risk

Glider Token Risk performs an exhaustive analysis of smart contracts, much like an X-ray. This allows it to detect underlying threats that might go unnoticed by superficial scans. Here's a breakdown of what the tool scans for:

  • Blockable transfers, found in 59% of tokens analyzed
  • External calls during transfers, present in 29% of tokens
  • Balance manipulation, detected in 25% of tokens
  • Centralized minting capabilities, in 21% of tokens
  • Hidden fee structures, present in 10% of tokens
  • Centralized burn capabilities, found in 9% of tokens
  • Upgradeable contract provisions, also in 9% of tokens
  • Use of blacklists or whitelists, each found in 5% of tokens
  • Pausable transfer capabilities, in 7% of tokens

This comprehensive approach is designed to flag any suspicious contract activity and provide traders with the necessary insight to avoid high-risk tokens.

Enhancing Education and Awareness

The integration not only shields traders but also educates them, allowing for smarter, more informed investment decisions. The detailed risk explanations provided by Glider Token Risk help demystify complex technical details, making it easier for traders at all levels to understand the intricacies of smart contracts.

Accessibility of Glider Token Risk

Glider Token Risk is accessible to traders via the CoinStats Degen plan, and is compatible across a broad range of EVM-compatible chains. Subscribers can easily analyze any token by checking the Risks tab for an instantaneous breakdown of potential threats.

You can access this feature on various platforms including iOS, Android, and web. Detailed insights are just a tap away for traders looking to enhance their trading rituals with added security measures. For more information on subscription plans, visit CoinStats pricing.

About Hexens

Hexens is a top-tier cybersecurity firm with a strong focus on Web3 security, providing essential services that include smart contract analysis and incident response. Their client list includes notable names such as Polygon and Lido, attesting to their expertise and reliability in the field.

About CoinStats

CoinStats is a leading cryptocurrency portfolio management platform, with capabilities to support multiple wallets and exchanges. This platform simplifies the task of portfolio management for crypto traders, integrating with major platforms and supporting an extensive list of blockchains and DeFi protocols.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

