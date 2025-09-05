Coldplay’s Biggest Songs Soar As The Band’s Tour Wraps

2025/09/05 22:06
Coldplay scores three top 40 singles in the U.K. as “Yellow,” “Viva La Vida” and viral hit “Sparks” climb the Official Singles chart during the band’s Wembley Stadium run. MILAN, ITALY – JUNE 25: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Chris Martin of Coldplay performs at Stadio San Siro, on June 25, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images for ABA)

Corbis via Getty Images

Coldplay hasn’t released a new single in almost a year. The band dropped “All My Love,” the final cut from Moon Music, in October 2024. Now they’re back in the United Kingdom, wrapping the Music of the Spheres World Tour — the second-highest-grossing concert trek of all time — with a historic Wembley Stadium run as the group returns to its home country.

With the spotlight back on Coldplay, sales and streams of the band’s albums and best-known tunes jump in the U.K., and the Grammy-winning act manages an impressive feat on the most important songs tally in the nation this frame.

Three Top 40 Hits for Coldplay

Coldplay claims three top 40 hits on the Official Singles chart, the main ranking of the most consumed songs in the U.K. blending sales and streams. The Official Charts Company caps each lead act at three concurrent entries, and the quartet fills its allotment easily.

“Yellow” and “Viva La Vida”

“Yellow,” the group’s signature tune – one of them, at least – sits at No. 19 on the Official Singles chart this week. “Viva La Vida” is just behind at No. 20. Both climb dramatically week-over-week, as “Yellow” rockets from No. 83, while “Viva La Vida” lifts from No. 80.

“Sparks” Reaches a New Peak

“Sparks,” an album cut from Coldplay’s debut full-length Parachutes, jumps to No. 22. It only improves by six spaces, but the song has been enjoying its own life after going viral. This week, “Sparks” reaches a new all-time peak on the nation’s marquee list.

“Sparks” Remains a Streaming Favorite

The momentum for the non-single carries over to the streaming-only ranking as well. “Sparks” rises on the Official Streaming chart from No. 67 to a new peak of No. 54 this frame.

“The Scientist,” “A Sky Full of Stars” and “Fix You”

“Sparks” isn’t the only older tune from Coldplay that’s present on the U.K. charts. Some of the band’s classics, like “The Scientist,” “A Sky Full of Stars,” “Fix You,” and “Clocks,” also appear this week, and most of them manage to live on several rankings at once.

