Coldplay’s Career-Defining Singles Bound Back Onto The Charts

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 20:55
Sidekick
K$0.1958+1.92%
Threshold
T$0.01662+1.34%
U
U$0.008-31.97%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.5022-3.82%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.0326+90.86%

Coldplay’s “A Sky Full of Stars” and “Yellow” reenter U.K. sales tallies, while viral favorite “Sparks” soars to new highs on both streaming and singles charts. MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – MAY 31: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Chris Martin of Coldplay performs at Etihad Stadium on May 31, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage)

WireImage

Coldplay is nearing the end of the Music of the Spheres World Tour. The venture began in the spring of 2022, and since then, the group has played more than 200 shows on this jaunt alone. The trek is just the second in history to rack up more than $1 billion at the box office, following Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour.

Coldplay is back in the United Kingdom, where the tour will officially end after the band plays a 10-night engagement at Wembley Stadium in London. Multiple smashes from the Grammy-winning outfit return to the charts in that country as excitement around the final dates of this run commences.

“A Sky Full of Stars” Flies Onto Several Charts

Five of Coldplay’s most famous tracks appear on at least one chart in the U.K. at the moment. Two of them manage to reappear, while every cut is on the rise in one form or another.

“A Sky Full of Stars” is the biggest winner among Coldplay’s discography when looking at returning favorites. The electronic-leaning dance-pop cut breaks back onto both the Official Singles Downloads and Official Singles Sales charts, but only barely. “A Sky Full of Stars” can be found at No. 90 on the downloads tally and No. 95 on the general sales rundown.

“Yellow” Returns as Well

“Yellow,” which couldn’t sound less like “A Sky Full of Stars,” also becomes a bestseller once more. That early-career smash breaks back onto the Official Singles Downloads chart at No. 100, 10 spaces beneath where “A Sky Full of Stars” reenters.

Unlike “A Sky Full of Stars,” however, “Yellow” can also be found on several other rosters. It lifts a single spot on the Official Streaming chart to No. 71, while climbing 13 spaces up the Official Singles chart, where the cut now makes a home at No. 83.

“Sparks” Reaches a New Peak

As both “A Sky Full of Stars” and “Yellow” reappear, “Sparks” hits a new high. The track, which was never pushed as a single, but instead went viral earlier this year, soars to No. 28 on the Official Singles chart and No. 67 on the Official Streaming tally. Those are never-before-seen peaks for the decades-old cut.

“The Scientist” and “Viva La Vida”

Two other tunes counted among Coldplay’s biggest are also growing in stature in the U.K. “The Scientist” improves by several spots to No. 81 on the Official Streaming chart. “Viva La Vida” pushes to No. 66 on the same tally, while also leaping 18 rungs to No. 80 on the Official Singles list, which looks at general consumption and gives a comprehensive look at the most consumed songs throughout the country each week.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/08/28/coldplays-career-defining-singles-bound-back-onto-the-charts/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

E-commerce giants such as Shopify, Walmart, and Amazon have suddenly turned to stablecoins. Will payment be the killer application?

E-commerce giants such as Shopify, Walmart, and Amazon have suddenly turned to stablecoins. Will payment be the killer application?

Author: Vernacular Blockchain Remember when people asked, “Can I buy a cup of coffee with Bitcoin?” Today, crypto asset payments are no longer a niche scenario, but are seen by
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01964+3.69%
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0.0002656-6.61%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 08:00
Share
Kanye West’s YZY Coin Triggers $74M Losses for 51K Traders

Kanye West’s YZY Coin Triggers $74M Losses for 51K Traders

The post Kanye West’s YZY Coin Triggers $74M Losses for 51K Traders appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes High-profile traders, including Andrew Tate, faced major losses, while insider-linked wallets reportedly made millions with YZY meme coin. Blockchain analysis flagged recurring insider activity, with figures tied to previous scandals profiting from YZY’s launch. Celebrity-endorsed tokens launched over the past year have frequently experienced pump-and-dump schemes. Within a week of Kanye West launching his YZY meme coin on Solana SOL $213.7 24h volatility: 4.5% Market cap: $115.58 B Vol. 24h: $13.96 B blockchain, over 51,000 traders have lost a total of $74 million. This marks another pump-and-dump involving celebrity tokens, trapping retail investors. Kanye West’s YZY Meme Coin Traps Several Traders The Kanye West-associated YZY token debuted on the Solana blockchain on August 21, surging 1,400% within its first hour of trading before plunging over 80% in value. Blockchain analytics firm Bubblemaps reported that out of 70,200 traders who bought the token, more than 51,800 incurred losses, including three traders who each lost over $1 million. Similarly, more than 100 traders lost a total of over $100K during this period. Interestingly, there were 11 wallets that made more than $1 million in this process. The updated $YZY numbers are worse than we thought 70,000+ total traders > 51,862 lost $1–$1k> 5,269 lost $1k–$10k> 1,025 lost $10k–$100k> 108 lost $100k–$1M> 3 lost $1M+ Meanwhile, 11 wallets made $1M+ pic.twitter.com/I9ZaBJepAM — Bubblemaps (@bubblemaps) August 27, 2025 The YZY meme coin has fallen more than 80% from its peak and is currently trading at $0.5515, with just 19,531 holders, according to blockchain analytics firm Nansen. Among the speculators was former kickboxing champion Andrew Tate, who took a 3x leveraged short position on YZY, resulting in a $700,000 loss on a Hyperliquid account linked to him. Could the MELANIA Meme Coin Creator Be a YZY Insider? After the YZY meme coin pump-and-dump,…
B
B$0.59556+0.76%
Solana
SOL$212.25+2.60%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1032+2.42%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 21:06
Share
Crypto on Fire: BullZilla Emerges as the Top Meme Coin to Invest in Alongside Dogecoin and Shiba Inu

Crypto on Fire: BullZilla Emerges as the Top Meme Coin to Invest in Alongside Dogecoin and Shiba Inu

Discover why BullZilla is the new top meme coin to invest in 2025, alongside Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. Explore presale features and ROI potential.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.00000000056+0.71%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003103-3.51%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/28 21:15
Share

Trending News

More

E-commerce giants such as Shopify, Walmart, and Amazon have suddenly turned to stablecoins. Will payment be the killer application?

Kanye West’s YZY Coin Triggers $74M Losses for 51K Traders

Crypto on Fire: BullZilla Emerges as the Top Meme Coin to Invest in Alongside Dogecoin and Shiba Inu

Deep-sea mineral mining company Green Minerals signs structured financing agreement for approximately $24.75 million to purchase more Bitcoin

Ethereum ETFs attract massive $1.83 billion inflows over five days