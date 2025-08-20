Coldplay’s Unexpected Hit Surges To A New Peak Yet Again

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 01:34
Sidekick
K$0.2296+8.66%
Threshold
T$0.01587-3.64%
U
U$0.02036-2.58%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.1035-2.72%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.0992-6.83%
Coldplay Performs On NBC's

Coldplay’s “Sparks” rises to No. 30 on the Official Singles chart in the U.K., its highest placement yet after five straight weeks of gains. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 08: Chris Martin of Coldplay performs on NBC’s “Today” at Rockefeller Plaza on October 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Marleen Moise/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Coldplay’s song “Sparks” is turning out to be one of the band’s biggest hits in the United Kingdom in years. The group didn’t push the track as a single, but it’s managed to rise to impressive positions on a number of competitive tallies in the group’s home country nonetheless.

A few months ago, “Sparks” went viral on social media, and as is sometimes the case, all that attention translated to quantifiable levels of commercial viability, such as streaming activity and sales. For weeks now, “Sparks” has been on the rise, and once again, it hits a never-before-seen high point on a hugely competitive roster.

“Sparks” Reaches Another New High

“Sparks” flies from No. 36 to No. 30 on the Official Singles chart. In its ninth frame on the tally, which blends sales and streaming activity to show which tunes the British public is consuming, the cut hits its newly-established peak position.

“Sparks” Has Soared for the Past Month

For five weeks straight, “Sparks” has ascended on the Official Singles chart. In each of the past three frames, the tune has climbed to what has turned out to be a new best placement. Three frames back, “Sparks” cracked the top 40 for the first time, jumping from No. 41 to No. 39. The following period, it improved to No. 36, and now it’s gained half a dozen spaces.

“Sparks” Remains a Streaming Favorite, if not a Bestseller

At the moment, “Sparks” doesn’t appear on any sales-focused rosters in the U.K. It does, however, hold at No. 75 on the Official Streaming chart. That’s the cut’s all-time high on the list of the 100 most-played tracks throughout the U.K. on platforms like Spotify.

“Yellow” and “Viva La Vida”

Once again, Coldplay claims a trio of wins on the Official Singles chart, the most allowed per artist at one time. Both “Yellow” and “Viva La Vida” appear in the lowest tier, as the former drops five spaces to No. 96 while “Viva La Vida” improves ever so slightly, inching from No. 99 to No. 98. Both of those tunes also appear on the Official Streaming chart, as does “The Scientist.”

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/08/19/coldplays-unexpected-hit-surges-to-a-new-peak-yet-again/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Little Pepe emerges as the next big frog-themed memecoin after SHIB and PEPE. #partnercontent
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001223-3.85%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.005013-13.50%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01373-4.45%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 03:55
Share
U.S. Treasury considers equity stake in Intel to boost domestic chip production

U.S. Treasury considers equity stake in Intel to boost domestic chip production

Scott Bessent, the U.S. Treasury Secretary, said today that any investment made by the U.S. government in Intel would be used to stabilize the chipmaker.
U
U$0.02025-3.11%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/20 02:20
Share
Circle Launches Unified Cross-Chain USDC Access Solution

Circle Launches Unified Cross-Chain USDC Access Solution

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/circle-unified-cross-chain-usdc-access/
USDCoin
USDC$1+0.05%
CROSS
CROSS$0.24997-2.61%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021131-8.38%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/20 02:10
Share

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

U.S. Treasury considers equity stake in Intel to boost domestic chip production

Circle Launches Unified Cross-Chain USDC Access Solution

Why Cold Wallet, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, & BONK Are Watchlist Favorites Among the Top Cryptos of 2025

Stage 37 At $0.00088 + BONUS100: Arctic Pablo Coin Is Whale Gold In The Best New Meme Coins For Exponential Returns As Shiba Inu And Pepe Rise