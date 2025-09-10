Collector Crypt Drives Millions in Pokémon Card Trading Using Blockchain NFTs

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/10 09:32
TLDR

  • Collector Crypt tokenizes graded Pokémon cards into NFTs and offers a gamified pack system.
  • The platform processed over $10 million in Pokémon TCG trading volume last week alone.
  • CARDS token launched in August with low circulating supply and a rapid market cap rise.
  • Weekly Gacha spending averages $5.7 million, with most revenue funding pack buyback offers.

Collector Crypt, a Solana-based marketplace for trading card games (TCGs), has generated significant attention in recent days. The platform tokenizes graded Pokémon cards into NFTs and offers a gamified “Gacha” pack-buying experience.

It has also attracted collectors by providing instant buyback offers for packs, offering liquidity to users. As trading volume continues to soar, Collector Crypt is becoming a prominent player in the digital asset and trading card spaces.

Platform Facilitates Impressive Trading Volume

In the past week, Collector Crypt facilitated over $10 million in Pokémon TCG trading volume. While this marked a slight drop from the $16 million generated the previous week, it is still a strong performance. Year-to-date, the platform has processed more than $150 million in total trading volume. Weekly trading volume has consistently increased, rising by an average of 27% per week since the start of the year.

Meanwhile, the platform’s “Gacha” feature, where users can purchase randomized card packs, has also shown impressive performance.

The amount spent on Gacha spins has averaged over $5.7 million per week during the past five weeks. Over the same period, Collector Crypt has generated roughly $666,000 in weekly revenue. Most of this revenue is used to fund the buyback of packs, ensuring liquidity for users.

Launch of CARDS Token and Market Response

Collector Crypt launched its token, CARDS, on August 29 following a public presale. The token had an initial fully diluted valuation of approximately $67 million. Just one week after its launch, CARDS saw its market cap surge to over $600 million, according to CoinGecko data. Despite the surge in value, only about 10% of the total CARDS token supply is currently in circulation, resulting in a circulating market cap of roughly $60 million.

The combination of a profitable revenue-generating business model, access to real inventory, and liquidity through buyback options has attracted both collectors and crypto enthusiasts. The platform’s straightforward process for redeeming vaulted cards and its relatively low token float contribute to its appeal in the market.

Platform’s Model and Growing Appeal

Collector Crypt’s success can be attributed to its innovative approach in combining trading cards and blockchain technology. The platform allows users to purchase, trade, and redeem Pokémon card NFTs, with the option to sell or buy back through a standing on-chain quote. This system ties the virtual world of NFTs to real-world assets, providing an added layer of security and transparency for users.

As the platform continues to grow, it appears to be tapping into the increasing demand for both digital assets and collectible cards. With its unique offering of tokenized Pokémon cards and gamified buying experiences, Collector Crypt is poised to remain a key player in the evolving landscape of blockchain-based gaming and collectibles.

