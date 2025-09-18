Colombians can soon save in stablecoins with new MoneyGram App

Colombians will soon be able to receive and store USDC through MoneyGram’s new crypto app, which is launching soon in app stores.

MoneyGram’s digital payments app is set to launch in Colombia, offering locals a way to save in US dollar stablecoins as the Colombian peso continues to weaken.

MoneyGram’s crypto service is powered by the Stellar network and leverages Crossmint for self-custody, enabling users to store the USDC (USDC) stablecoin and transfer it overseas nearly instantly.

In a statement on Wednesday, MoneyGram said Colombia is the “ideal launch market” as Colombian families receive more than 22 times the money they send abroad.

