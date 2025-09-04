Combined Wealth Jumps To $239 Billion; Facebook Cofounder Eduardo Saverin Adds $14 Billion To Remain At No. 1

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 08:45
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0017-1.05%
RealLink
REAL$0.06031+0.43%
Movement
MOVE$0.1179-0.59%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017636-1.79%
SphereX
HERE$0.0002--%

Forrest Li.

Ore Huiying/Bloomberg

This story is part of Forbes’ coverage of Singapore’s Richest 2025. See the full list here.

On the 60th anniversary of its independence, Singapore posted better-than-expected economic growth of 4.3% in the first half of 2025, thanks to an export overdrive amid tariff-related uncertainties. The city-state’s wealthiest have another reason to celebrate: Their collective net worth, up by nearly a fourth, zoomed to a record $239 billion.

In the No. 1 position for the third year in a row, Eduardo Saverin is the biggest gainer in dollar terms and leads the group of 41 people whose wealth expanded. The Facebook cofounder and longtime Singapore resident added $14 billion to take his net worth to $43 billion as an AI-fueled advertising jump caused shares of Facebook parent Meta Platforms to surge.

Real estate magnate Kwek Leng Beng climbed two spots to second place with his fortune, which he shares with his family, rising 24% to $14.3 billion, mainly due to new information about the clan’s holdings. In a headline-grabbing move earlier this year, Kwek took his son Sherman Kwek, CEO of flagship City Developments, to court for appointing new directors without following due process but two weeks later called a truce and withdrew the lawsuit.

Property siblings Robert & Philip Ng slipped to No. 3 and their combined fortune dipped to $14.1 billion, with the Hong Kong property downturn impacting their interests there. The Goh family, consisting of the heirs of paints tycoon Goh Cheng Liang, who died in August at age 98, debuted on the list at No. 4 with $13.1 billion. Shares of Nippon Paint Holdings, where the late patriarch’s son Goh Hup Jin is chairman, rose nearly 30% from a year ago following its 2024 acquisition of U.S. specialty chemicals maker AOC.

Other big gainers include New York-listed Sea’s three cofounders, whose fortunes rocketed as second-quarter revenue across all its units—digital entertainment, e-commerce and fintech—jumped. Chairman and CEO Forrest Li climbed six places to No. 6 with $11.2 billion; chief operating officer Gang Ye rose to No. 13 with $6 billion; David Chen, chief product officer of e-commerce arm Shopee, scaled 22 spots to No. 28 with $2 billion.

Two listees returned to the ranks after a hiatus. Teo Swee Ann, founder and chief executive of Shanghai-listed Espressif Systems, reclaimed his place after three years, with the maker of chips for a range of applications from industrial automation to wearable devices reporting record profits for 2024. Henry Ng and his siblings, who control Pan-United, made a comeback after a seven-year gap as shares of the cement maker more than doubled, thanks to its low-carbon products and AI-optimized operations.

With the minimum net worth increasing to a record $1 billion from $870 million, two from last year dropped off.

Full Coverage of Singapore’s Richest 2025:

Reporting by Gloria Haraito, Anuradha Raghunathan, Jessica Tan and Catherine Wang.

Methodology:

The list was compiled using shareholding and financial information obtained from the families and individuals, stock exchanges, analysts and other sources. Unlike our billionaire rankings, this list includes family fortunes, including those shared among extended families such as that of Kwek Leng Beng and his cousins. Net worths are based on stock prices and exchange rates as of the close of markets on Aug. 15, 2025. Private companies were valued based on similar companies that are publicly traded. The list can also include foreign citizens with business, residential or other ties to the country, or citizens who don’t reside in the country but have significant business or other ties to the country. The editors reserve the right to amend any information or remove any listees in light of new information.

Acknowledgement:

Special thanks to the JLL research team and other experts who helped us with our reporting and valuations, including Kai Jie Koh, Knight Frank Singapore; Leonard Tay, Knight Frank Singapore; and Daniel Voellm, AP Hospitality Advisors.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/janeho/2025/09/03/singapores-50-richest-2025-combined-wealth-jumps-to-239-billion-facebook-cofounder-eduardo-saverin-adds-14-billion-to-remain-at-no-1/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Blockchain startup Units.Network completes $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital

Blockchain startup Units.Network completes $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Techinasia, blockchain startup Units.Network has completed a $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital, and other investors have not been disclosed. The
Startup
STARTUP$0.007013-2.84%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1555+24.89%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001865+3.15%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 18:06
Share
A whale added another 2,979 MKRs after a month, and its current holdings are worth over $10.34 million.

A whale added another 2,979 MKRs after a month, and its current holdings are worth over $10.34 million.

PANews reported on September 4th that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the address 0xc23...4D649 has increased its MKR holdings again after a month, and its current holdings are worth over US$10.34 million. 5 hours ago, he withdrew another 2979 MKR (about $5.22 million) from FalconX. In the past 2 months, he has accumulated a total of 8753 MKR, with an average withdrawal price of $1948. The current floating loss is $1.421 million.
Maker
MKR$1,773.4+2.50%
Share
PANews2025/09/04 10:39
Share
Fintech company BD Multimedia raises €1 million to launch “Bitcoin Vault” strategy

Fintech company BD Multimedia raises €1 million to launch “Bitcoin Vault” strategy

PANews reported on June 19 that BD Multimedia ($ALBDM), a fintech company headquartered in Paris, France, successfully raised 1 million euros through the issuance of convertible bonds (OCA), officially launching
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1555+24.89%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 11:34
Share

Trending News

More

Blockchain startup Units.Network completes $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital

A whale added another 2,979 MKRs after a month, and its current holdings are worth over $10.34 million.

Fintech company BD Multimedia raises €1 million to launch “Bitcoin Vault” strategy

Corporate Bitcoin Investment Rises as Real Estate Leads Adoption

RWA commercial lending protocol Kasu receives $1 million in strategic investment from XDC Network