Come And Knock On Their Door

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 07:43

UNITED STATES – FEBRUARY 26: THREE’S COMPANY – Joyce DeWitt, John Ritter and Suzanne Somers. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Fans of Three’s Company, get ready to revisit the classic chaos! On September 12, the Sunset Room in Hollywood will host a live reading of the season 7 episode “Going to Pot,” as part of the John Ritter Foundation from the Heart 2025 gala.

Tom Bergeron will narrate, with original cast members Priscilla Barnes (Terri Alden) and Richard Kline (Larry Dallas) joining Adam Devine as Jack Tripper, Kaley Cuoco as Janet Wood, Jason Alexander as Ralph Furley, and Reno Wilson as Sergeant Kent among others. Expect all the slapstick, misunderstandings, and saucy humor that made the show a ratings powerhouse.

Breaking New Ground

The premise behind Three’s Company – a single man, Jack Tripper (John Ritter), living platonically with two women, Janet (Joyce DeWitt) and Chrissy (Suzanne Somers) – was considered risqué at the time. Its mix of slapstick, double entendres, and misunderstandings set a new template for “saucy” sitcoms that could tackle adult situations while remaining accessible to mainstream audiences. By the numbers, it rose to as high as No. 2 for the season, finishing in the Top 10 in six of its eight seasons.

John Ritter Foundation from the Heart Gala

Can’t make it in person? Then catch the live stream on The John Ritter Foundation website or watch on-demand via Pluto TV. Ritter died in 2003 of an aortic dissection, and the gala will benefit the continuing work of the John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health.

It’s your chance to knock on their door once more for a laughter-filled evening honoring one of TV’s most boundary-pushing sitcoms! After all, as the iconic theme song reminds us: life is a ball again, laughter is calling for you—down at our rendezvous. Three’s Company, too.

On September 12, the Sunset Room in Hollywood will host a live reading of the season 7 episode “Going to Pot,” as part of the John Ritter Foundation From the Heart 2025 gala.

John Ritter Foundation From the Heart

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/marcberman1/2025/09/10/threes-company-reading-come-and-knock-on-their-door/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Harvest Finance
FARM$28.89+2.04%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,751.45+2.25%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000078-2.50%
Share
PANews2025/04/30 13:50
Share
Polygon PoS completes hard fork and restores consensus finality

Polygon PoS completes hard fork and restores consensus finality

PANews reported on September 11th that the Polygon Foundation announced that the Polygon PoS (Polygon Proof of Stake) had successfully completed a hard fork, upgrading the Bor and Heimdall components to v2.2.11-beta2 and v0.3.1, respectively. Milestones and state synchronization are now proceeding normally, and checkpoint processing and consensus finality have been fully restored. Officials stated that they will continue to closely monitor the network to ensure stable operation. As reported last night, Polygon stated: There was a temporary delay in the final confirmation of the transaction and we are working to resolve this issue .
Fork Chain
FORK$0.00003843-8.69%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00629+1.94%
Share
PANews2025/09/11 07:20
Share
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 401 million US dollars, mainly short orders

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 401 million US dollars, mainly short orders

PANews reported on June 21 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $401 million, of which long orders
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.105+29.46%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 23:30
Share

Trending News

More

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Polygon PoS completes hard fork and restores consensus finality

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 401 million US dollars, mainly short orders

Wall Street Day Traders Are Calling Layer Brett The Best Crypto To Buy Now Over Solana & Pi Coin

Bitcoin price steady as Fed keeps interest rates stable