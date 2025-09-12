Comedy Central Pulls ‘South Park’ Season 27 Charlie Kirk Episode

Cartman plays a Charlie Kirk-like podcaster in “South Park” Season 27, Episode 2.

Comedy Central/Paramount+

South Park cable home Comedy Central pulled South Park Season 27 Episode 2 from its lineup following the assassination of conservative political activist Charlie Kirk on Wednesday.

South Park’s cable home, Comedy Central, pulled South Park Season 27 Episode 2 from its lineup following the political assassination of conservative political activist and podcaster Charlie Kirk on Wednesday.

Kirk was one of the right-wing subjects mocked on the Aug. 6 episode, titled Got a Nut. While the episode largely lampooned Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Vice President JD Vance, a secondary plot found Cartman and his fellow South Park Elementary student Clyde mimicking Kirk with their conservative podcasts. A South Park version of Kirk also appears in the episode.

ForbesWho Was Charlie Kirk? Trump Credited ‘Turning Point USA’ Founder With Swinging Youth VoteBy Sara Dorn

Kirk, who was 31, was shot to death during an outdoor Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, on Wednesday. Kirk founded the nonprofit youth organization Turning Point USA, where, among other activities, he would visit college campuses across the U.S. and challenge attendees to discussions about his right-wing ideologies. President Donald Trump credited Kirk with helping swing the youth vote during the 2024 general election.

Graphic videos circulated on social media of Kirk being shot in the neck during his “America Comeback Tour” event at UVA on Wednesday afternoon and Trump announced his death on his Truth Social account just hours after the attack. The FBI is still searching for a suspect in the shooting, but announced that investigators with the bureau have recovered a “high-powered rifle,” which they believe was used in the shooting.

Comedy Central pulled the Season 27, Episode 2 from its lineup yesterday, the New York Post and Newsweek reported. The Post said that Comedy Central did not issue a public statement about pulling the episode, “but confirmed to industry outlets that the episode was ‘temporarily pulled’ from its cable rotation.”

Charlie Kirk Didn’t Take Offense To The ‘South Park’ Episode That Mocked Him

South Park has largely been mocking the Trump Administration in its first four episodes during its 27th season, which began airing on Comedy Central on July 23.

As part of South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s new $1.5 billion deal with Paramount Global, the duo will create 50 new South Park episodes over the next five years. New episodes air Wednesdays on Comedy Central, but stream on Paramount Global’s streaming service Paramount+ the next day.

While the episode has been temporarily pulled from Comedy Central, the South Park episode featuring Charlie Kirk that debuted on Aug. 6 on the cable outlet remains on Paramount+.

In South Park Season 27, Episode 2, Cartman begins his podcast after he accuses South Clyde of stealing his brazen opinions.

In one scene, Charlie Kirk hands out the third annual “Charlie Kirk Award” to Clyde, who, in turn, is awarded a trophy and a trip to President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-lago estate in Florida.

While Kristi Noem publicly criticized her portrayal in the episode, both Vice President JD Vance and Kirk took the South Park mockery in stride. Kirk even used a photo of Cartman for his avatar on his X account, according to the New York Post, and he posted a TikTok video where he called his scene “hilarious.” Later, Kirk told Fox News (via Newsweek) that being in the episode was a “badge of honor.”

Following Kirk’s death, his supporters flooded X with their criticisms of the episode.

