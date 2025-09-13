Cometa.Global focuses on investment and management of mainstream crypto

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 16:34
Bitcoin
BTC$115,894.36+0.83%
XRP
XRP$3.1541+3.49%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017239+7.12%
Multichain
MULTI$0.04295+1.53%
Major
MAJOR$0.16678+3.73%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Cometa.Global launches COME app, offering multi-crypto settlement and asset allocation for global investors.

Summary

  • Cometa.Global launches COME app, offering multi-currency settlement, flexible contracts, and profit payouts.
  • It supports BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, and USDT, with secure cold wallets, audits, and renewable energy data centers.
  • Investors gain daily settlement, flexible reinvestment, and green-powered infrastructure with Cometa.Global’s COME app.

Cometa.Global recently announced the official launch of its new COME app, providing multi-currency settlement and asset allocation services to global investors.

The app supports payments and settlements in major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Tether (USDT), opening up new avenues for the use and appreciation of digital assets.

Company background

Cometa.Global is headquartered in the financial center of London and has long been focused on the global layout of blockchain technology and computing power services. As a compliant and steadily developing digital asset company, Cometa.Global is committed to promoting industry upgrades through innovative products.

The newly launched COME App is an important practice of the company in the field of digital finance.

Program highlights

  • Multi-Currency Support: The COME app fully supports mainstream assets such as BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, and USDT, meeting the investment needs of various investors.
  • Flexible Contracts: The app offers a variety of investment contracts with different amounts and periods, suitable for both beginners and experienced investors with long-term plans.
  • Daily Settlement: All contract profits are automatically settled daily, and users can flexibly withdraw or reinvest through the COME app.
  • Security and Compliance: The COME app features a built-in distributed cold wallet and third-party audit mechanism, combined with multiple encryption algorithms, to ensure fund transparency and security.
  • Green Philosophy: Cometa.Global’s global data centers utilize renewable energy, in line with the sustainable development trend of digital finance.

Simplify the process

Investors can participate in the program through the COME app in just three steps:

1. Register and create an account.

2. Select the appropriate investment contract within the app.

3. Activate the contract, and profits will be settled daily and credited to your account in real time.

Summary

Cometa.Global stated that the COME App is a key product for the global market. It not only offers multi-currency settlement and flexible contracts, but also incorporates compliant and secure management mechanisms to create a convenient and transparent investment experience for users.

Through the COME App, Cometa.Global aims to help investors maintain stable asset management and growth during volatile market cycles.

For more information, please visit the official website.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://crypto.news/cometa-global-focuses-on-investment-and-management-of-mainstream-crypto/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Story and World cooperate to promote on-chain IP verification to deal with AI content infringement

Story and World cooperate to promote on-chain IP verification to deal with AI content infringement

PANews reported on July 9 that The Block reported that Story Network has reached a cooperation with the digital identity project World to integrate the World ID digital identity solution
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1513+3.48%
SPACE ID
ID$0.1724+4.29%
Story
IP$9.55-2.37%
Share
PANews2025/07/09 21:03
Share
Massachusetts Sues Kalshi Over Alleged Unlicensed Sports Betting, Platform Vows to Fight

Massachusetts Sues Kalshi Over Alleged Unlicensed Sports Betting, Platform Vows to Fight

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell filed a civil lawsuit against prediction market platform Kalshi, alleging the company operates unlicensed sports betting disguised as “event contracts” in violation of state gambling laws. The Commonwealth seeks damages, civil penalties, and a permanent injunction to stop Kalshi from accepting sports wagers without proper licensing from the Massachusetts Gaming Commission. The lawsuit filed in Suffolk Superior Court claims Kalshi processed over $1 billion in sports wagers from 3.4 million bets between January and June 2025. Sports contracts comprised 70-75% of Kalshi’s trading volume, surpassing percentages recorded by licensed operators DraftKings and FanDuel during the same period.Source: MASS[.]GOV Kalshi Accused of Bypassing Consumer Protections Through “Event Contract” Model Massachusetts regulators allege Kalshi’s binary “yes or no” event contracts function identically to traditional sports betting while circumventing state oversight. The platform offers moneyline contracts, point spreads, over-under bets, and proposition wagers that mirror licensed operators’ offerings. The company allows users aged 18-21 to place bets despite Massachusetts requiring age 21 for sports wagering. Kalshi provides minimal responsible gambling safeguards compared to licensed operators, offering no deposit limits or cooling-off periods until March 2025. State officials note Kalshi markets extensively through television, social media, and partnerships with Robinhood. The platform previously advertised itself as “The First Nationwide Legal Sports Betting Platform” before shifting language to describe activities as “trading” after receiving cease-and-desist orders from multiple states. The Massachusetts Gaming Commission specifically requested Attorney General Campbell pursue enforcement action. Licensed operators pay $5 million for five-year licenses, plus annual fees of $1 million, while Kalshi operates without state authorization, despite processing comparable wagering volumes. Attorney General Campbell emphasized in a press release that sports wagering “comes with significant risk of addiction and financial loss and must be strictly regulated to mitigate public health consequences.” The filing requests a court order for Kalshi to cease Massachusetts operations during litigation. Federal vs State Jurisdiction Battle Intensifies Across Multiple States Kalshi argues its operations fall under Commodity Futures Trading Commission oversight rather than state gambling regulation. The company previously sued Nevada and New Jersey gaming regulators, claiming federal authority preempts state enforcement actions. Federal courts sided with Kalshi in those cases, barring state regulators from intervening while litigation continues. However, at least seven states, including Arizona, Montana, Ohio, and Illinois, have issued cease-and-desist orders targeting the platform’s sports offerings. Robinhood Derivatives filed similar lawsuits against Nevada and New Jersey in August, claiming unfair treatment compared to Kalshi’s protected status. The trading platform facilitates event contracts that settle on Kalshi’s system while seeking identical federal preemption protections. Kalshi co-founder Tarek Mansour stated the company stands “ready to defend” its technology “once again in a court of law.” The platform maintains that prediction markets represent “critical innovation” that all Americans should have access to. Meanwhile, rival prediction market Polymarket prepares U.S. re-entry after CEO Shayne Coplan claimed CFTC approval. Business Insider reports that Polymarket is seeking funding that could potentially triple its $1 billion valuation to $10 billion. Notably, for Kalshi, its rapid growth trajectory adds complexity to the regulatory challenges it faces. The platform processed $441 million in trading volume during the first four days of the 2025 NFL season, with nearly $200 million on September 7 alone, which was one of its busiest periods since the 2024 presidential election.Source: X/Kalshi The company achieved $875 million in monthly volume during August 2025, while reports suggest Kalshi is approaching a new funding round, potentially valuing it at $5 billion. This would more than double its $2 billion valuation from a June funding round led by Paradigm with participation from Sequoia and Multicoin Capital. As it stands now, Massachusetts joins growing state-level enforcement efforts targeting platforms that process billions in wagering volume without traditional sports betting licenses. CFTC acting Commissioner Caroline Pham announced in February a shift away from “regulation by enforcement” toward fraud protection. However, the agency previously probed Super Bowl contracts offered by both Kalshi and Crypto.com before concluding investigations without enforcement actions
FIGHT
FIGHT$0.0006211-1.81%
Share
CryptoNews2025/09/13 17:06
Share
Meme Coins on Fire as Bitcoin Price Flirts With $116K: Weekend Watch

Meme Coins on Fire as Bitcoin Price Flirts With $116K: Weekend Watch

PEPE is today's top gainer.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Pepe
PEPE$0.0000122+15.96%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002828+6.39%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/13 17:35
Share

Trending News

More

Story and World cooperate to promote on-chain IP verification to deal with AI content infringement

Massachusetts Sues Kalshi Over Alleged Unlicensed Sports Betting, Platform Vows to Fight

Meme Coins on Fire as Bitcoin Price Flirts With $116K: Weekend Watch

Early Buyers Aim to Flip $1K Into $100K as Ozak AI Presale Heats Up

USDT market value exceeds 170 billion US dollars, setting a new record high