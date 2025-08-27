Commerce Secretary Lutnick says US will publish GDP data on blockchain

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 05:10
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.445+3.37%
GET
GET$0.009956-1.20%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10247+2.58%
Movement
MOVE$0.1226+3.11%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018811-0.54%

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick announced during a Cabinet meeting on Aug. 26 that the Department of Commerce will begin issuing its statistical data — including Gross Domestic Product (GDP) — on the blockchain, describing President Trump as “the crypto president.”

Lutnick framed the initiative as a move to enhance data distribution by leveraging the inherent transparency, accessibility and immutability of the blockchain.

He said the plan will begin with GDP data but is intended to expand to additional government agencies.

“The Department of Commerce is going to start issuing its statistics on the blockchain because you are the crypto president,” Lutnick said. 

The plan focuses on releasing GDP figures onchain to enable people to “use the blockchain for data distribution,” Lutnick said. “We’re going to make that available to the entire government so all of you can do it.”

He noted that officials are “just ironing out all the details” to implement the program.

If carried out, the program would represent one of the first major implementations of blockchain technology for US government economic reporting.

By publishing GDP figures onchain, the Commerce Department aims to make official statistics more accessible, verifiable and resistant to manipulation.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Source: https://blockworks.co/news/commerce-publishing-gdp-data-blockchain

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, after the USELESS market value exceeded $100 million, smart trader Cooker.hl sold 5 million USELESS in exchange for 3,278 SOL
Solana
SOL$195.9+4.77%
Capverse
CAP$0.07067+7.14%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.232545+6.20%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:31
Share
Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

As Bitcoin mining enters a new chapter post-halving, HIVE Digital Technologies is taking a measured, ambitious approach to growth. In this interview, Darcy Daubaras, CFO of HIVE, offers an inside look at how the company plans to scale its hashrate…
Edge
EDGE$0.45706-8.32%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07479+2.86%
HIVE
HIVE$0.2064+4.45%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 01:52
Share
Don't Save Your Money in a Bank

Don't Save Your Money in a Bank

Ryan Sean Adams: Protect your future. Save in assets. Save in crypto.
Threshold
T$0.01633+3.88%
Salamanca
DON$0.000514-3.56%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13901+0.26%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/27 05:30
Share

Trending News

More

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

Don't Save Your Money in a Bank

Bitcoin Whales Resume Buying as $1 Billion Institutional Outflows Trigger Weak Hand Purge ⋆ ZyCrypto

MetaMask Adds Google and Apple Sign-Ins to Simplify Crypto Wallet Setup