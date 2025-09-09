Commissioner Peirce Pushes Privacy Focus as SEC Hosts Public Roundtable

The SEC will host a public roundtable on October 17 to address privacy and surveillance in financial markets, bringing together experts to discuss policy and technological solutions within the crypto sector.

Focus on Privacy and Surveillance in Finance

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has announced it will host a public roundtable on financial surveillance and privacy, scheduled for October 17 at its Washington, D.C., headquarters. The event will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET and will also be live-streamed through the SEC’s official website.

The roundtable will bring together experts developing technologies aimed at protecting individual privacy while addressing policy concerns surrounding surveillance in financial markets.

Commissioner Hester Peirce underscored the importance of these technologies in shaping regulatory frameworks.

She said,

Balancing Oversight and Liberty

Privacy has become an increasingly sensitive issue in U.S. financial regulation. In recent years, oversight measures have expanded, requiring banks and financial institutions to flag suspicious activity and report even relatively small transfers. While these efforts aim to curb fraud and illicit activities, critics warn they can overreach, potentially undermining individual economic liberty.

Commissioner Peirce has pointed to fintech and digital assets as potential safeguards for privacy and freedom in the financial system. The discussion is expected to examine how privacy-enhancing tools can empower individuals in choosing when and with whom they share sensitive financial information.

Part of Broader Crypto Policy Push

The upcoming session is part of the SEC’s broader “Crypto Clarity” initiative, which builds on prior steps such as the President’s Executive Order on Digital Assets and the President’s Working Group report on the sector. Earlier this year, the SEC organized its Spring Sprint Toward Crypto Clarity series of roundtables.

Preceding the October event, Peirce is also scheduled to deliver remarks at DC Fintech Week and the DC Privacy Summit, signaling her ongoing focus on the intersection of privacy, surveillance, and digital finance.

Background on the Crypto Task Force

The SEC’s Crypto Task Force, which is organizing the roundtable, was launched on January 21 under then-Acting Chairman Mark T. Uyeda. Its mandate includes clarifying regulatory expectations, offering practical paths to registration, crafting disclosure frameworks, and ensuring enforcement actions are strategically applied.

More recently, SEC Chair Paul Atkins outlined the Spring 2025 Unified Agenda of Regulatory and Deregulatory Actions on September 4. The plan introduced new initiatives while rolling back certain measures from the prior administration, which Atkins described as inconsistent with effective oversight.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice