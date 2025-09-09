Commissioner Peirce Pushes Privacy Focus as SEC Hosts Public Roundtable

By: Cryptodaily
2025/09/09 21:30
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06244-4.87%

The SEC will host a public roundtable on October 17 to address privacy and surveillance in financial markets, bringing together experts to discuss policy and technological solutions within the crypto sector.

Focus on Privacy and Surveillance in Finance

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has announced it will host a public roundtable on financial surveillance and privacy, scheduled for October 17 at its Washington, D.C., headquarters. The event will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET and will also be live-streamed through the SEC’s official website.

The roundtable will bring together experts developing technologies aimed at protecting individual privacy while addressing policy concerns surrounding surveillance in financial markets. 

Commissioner Hester Peirce underscored the importance of these technologies in shaping regulatory frameworks. 

She said,

Balancing Oversight and Liberty

Privacy has become an increasingly sensitive issue in U.S. financial regulation. In recent years, oversight measures have expanded, requiring banks and financial institutions to flag suspicious activity and report even relatively small transfers. While these efforts aim to curb fraud and illicit activities, critics warn they can overreach, potentially undermining individual economic liberty.

Commissioner Peirce has pointed to fintech and digital assets as potential safeguards for privacy and freedom in the financial system. The discussion is expected to examine how privacy-enhancing tools can empower individuals in choosing when and with whom they share sensitive financial information.

Part of Broader Crypto Policy Push

The upcoming session is part of the SEC’s broader “Crypto Clarity” initiative, which builds on prior steps such as the President’s Executive Order on Digital Assets and the President’s Working Group report on the sector. Earlier this year, the SEC organized its Spring Sprint Toward Crypto Clarity series of roundtables.

Preceding the October event, Peirce is also scheduled to deliver remarks at DC Fintech Week and the DC Privacy Summit, signaling her ongoing focus on the intersection of privacy, surveillance, and digital finance.

Background on the Crypto Task Force

The SEC’s Crypto Task Force, which is organizing the roundtable, was launched on January 21 under then-Acting Chairman Mark T. Uyeda. Its mandate includes clarifying regulatory expectations, offering practical paths to registration, crafting disclosure frameworks, and ensuring enforcement actions are strategically applied. 

More recently, SEC Chair Paul Atkins outlined the Spring 2025 Unified Agenda of Regulatory and Deregulatory Actions on September 4. The plan introduced new initiatives while rolling back certain measures from the prior administration, which Atkins described as inconsistent with effective oversight.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Solana holding key support: breakout likely if bulls step in

Solana holding key support: breakout likely if bulls step in

Solana is sitting on a critical support level following a period of muted volatility and sideways consolidation. With multiple technical confluences now in play, the market appears primed for a decisive breakout,or breakdown. The current structure suggests that price is…
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04692+9.37%
BULLS
BULLS$536.38+0.61%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00643-3.01%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 01:25
Share
US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar

US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar

PANews reported on June 19 that U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant posted on the X platform this morning that cryptocurrencies will not threaten the status of the U.S. dollar, but
Union
U$0.01096+3.10%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.084-15.15%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001942-2.16%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 08:44
Share
Meme Coin Price Prediction: Shiba Inu, Pepe Coin, Dogecoin, TRUMP

Meme Coin Price Prediction: Shiba Inu, Pepe Coin, Dogecoin, TRUMP

Read the full article at coingape.com.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.623+0.10%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016137-13.90%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000528+4.97%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/09 23:18
Share

Trending News

More

Solana holding key support: breakout likely if bulls step in

US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar

Meme Coin Price Prediction: Shiba Inu, Pepe Coin, Dogecoin, TRUMP

Met a former colleague at an offline event, Clanker developer was exposed for "stealing Velodrome funds" and quit the team

US Democrats Say "We're in!" They've Introduced a 7-Point Cryptocurrency Bill That Will Anger Trump! Here Are All the Details…