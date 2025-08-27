Comparing Six Deep Learning Feature Extractors for CBIR Tasks

By: Hackernoon
2025/08/27 15:00
SIX
SIX$0.02204+3.76%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.142303+2.75%
Imagen Network
IMAGE$0.00129+51.76%

Abstract and 1. Introduction

  1. Materials and Methods

    2.1 Vector Database and Indexing

    2.2 Feature Extractors

    2.3 Dataset and Pre-processing

    2.4 Search and Retrieval

    2.5 Re-ranking retrieval and evaluation

  2. Evaluation and 3.1 Search and Retrieval

    3.2 Re-ranking

  3. Discussion

    4.1 Dataset and 4.2 Re-ranking

    4.3 Embeddings

    4.4 Volume-based, Region-based and Localized Retrieval and 4.5 Localization-ratio

  4. Conclusion, Acknowledgement, and References

2.2 Feature Extractors

We extend the analysis of Khun Jush et al. [2023] by adding two ResNet50 embeddings and evaluating the performance of six different slice embedding extractors for CBIR tasks. All the feature extractors are based on deep-learning-based models.

\ Table 1: Mapping of the original TS classes to 29 coarse anatomical regions.

\ Self-supervised Models: We employed three self-supervised models pre-trained on ImageNet [Deng et al., 2009]. DINOv1 [Caron et al., 2021], that demonstrated learning efficient image representations from unlabeled data using self-distillation. DINOv2 [Oquab et al., 2023], is built upon DINOv1 [Caron et al., 2021], and this model scales the pre-training process by combining an improved training dataset, patchwise objectives during training and introducing a new regularization technique, which gives rise to superior performance on segmentation tasks. DreamSim [Fu et al., 2023], built upon the foundation of DINOv1 [Caron et al., 2021], fine-tunes the model using synthetic data triplets specifically designed to be cognitively impenetrable with human judgments. For the self-supervised models, we used the best-performing backbone reported by the developers of the models.

\ Supervised Models: We included a SwinTransformer model [Liu et al., 2021] and a ResNet50 model [He et al., 2016] trained in a supervised manner using the RadImageNet dataset [Mei et al., 2022] that includes 5 million annotated 2D CT, MRI, and ultrasound images of musculoskeletal, neurologic, oncologic, gastrointestinal, endocrine, and pulmonary pathology. Furthermore, a ResNet50 model pre-trained on rendered images of fractal geometries was included based on [Kataoka et al., 2022]. These training images are formula-derived, non-natural, and do not require any human annotation.

\

:::info Authors:

(1) Farnaz Khun Jush, Bayer AG, Berlin, Germany ([email protected]);

(2) Steffen Vogler, Bayer AG, Berlin, Germany ([email protected]);

(3) Tuan Truong, Bayer AG, Berlin, Germany ([email protected]);

(4) Matthias Lenga, Bayer AG, Berlin, Germany ([email protected]).

:::

:::info This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.

:::

\

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Interpretation of the IPO of mining finance company Antalpha: A key move in Bitmain’s financial chess game?

Interpretation of the IPO of mining finance company Antalpha: A key move in Bitmain’s financial chess game?

Recently, a financial technology company called Antalpha submitted a prospectus to Nasdaq, planning to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) under the code "ANTA". Antalpha is a financial solution provider in the field of Bitcoin mining. However, the close connection with the mining giant Bitmain and the intricate relationship with Bitmain co-founder Zhan Ketuan disclosed in its prospectus make this IPO full of meanings worthy of further investigation.
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.09-1.39%
Movement
MOVE$0.1219+0.16%
Tranchess
CHESS$0.07265+2.61%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 15:28
Share
Taker Buy/Sell Ratio duikt onder 0,98: slecht nieuws voor Bitcoin?

Taker Buy/Sell Ratio duikt onder 0,98: slecht nieuws voor Bitcoin?

Bitcoin staat stevig boven de $110.500, maar onder de oppervlakte lijkt het momentum flink af te nemen. Een opvallende on chain indicator, de Taker Buy/Sell Ratio, laat namelijk zien dat de koopdruk op het laagste punt zit sinds mei 2018. En dat terwijl de prijs bijna op recordhoogte staat. Wat... Het bericht Taker Buy/Sell Ratio duikt onder 0,98: slecht nieuws voor Bitcoin? verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Taker Protocol
TAKER$0.01223--%
Mei Solutions
MEI$0.00138-6.94%
OP
OP$0.698-0.14%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/27 18:30
Share
AERO Surges 2.2% as Bulls Gear Up for $2.36 Breakout

AERO Surges 2.2% as Bulls Gear Up for $2.36 Breakout

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is currently trading at $1.31, representing a 2.2% increase over the past 24 hours. Despite the increase in price, trading volume has decreased by 4.72% to $101.93 million. This pattern indicates strong prices despite the slowing activity levels. Source: CoinMarketCap Over the past week, the AERO token has experienced a 0.55% increase. […]
Gearbox
GEAR$0.003971-0.70%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01317+1.77%
Aerodrome Finance
AERO$1.3161-0.91%
Share
Tronweekly2025/08/27 19:30
Share

Trending News

More

Interpretation of the IPO of mining finance company Antalpha: A key move in Bitmain’s financial chess game?

Taker Buy/Sell Ratio duikt onder 0,98: slecht nieuws voor Bitcoin?

AERO Surges 2.2% as Bulls Gear Up for $2.36 Breakout

Google Cloud Building Blockchain for Digital Payments: Details

My Path From $0 to $5K a Month as a Self-Taught Programmer