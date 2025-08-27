Competition For Ethereum? Google Cloud Unveils Layer-1 Blockchain

By: Bitcoinist
2025/08/27 18:00
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07313-0.92%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.007034+6.47%
The Arena
ARENA$0.006964+1.07%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5425+2.92%

Ethereum’s position as the default smart-contract settlement layer for tokenized finance is facing a new test after Google Cloud revealed plans for a Layer-1 network—Google Cloud Universal Ledger (GCUL)—explicitly aimed at financial institutions and programmable with Python.

Google Cloud Enters The Arena

In a LinkedIn post, Rich Widmann, Google Cloud’s global head of Web3 strategy, said the company’s ledger is “performant, credibly neutral and enables Python-based smart contracts,” adding that “any financial institution can build with GCUL” and that “we’ll be releasing more technical details in the coming months.” He framed the move as a response to the wave of corporate base-layer initiatives: “All this talk of Layer 1 blockchains has brought Google’s own Layer 1 into focus. As a product leader in crypto, you know that if you’re building a Layer 1 it has to be differentiated.”

Widmann cast GCUL as part of a three-horse race now forming alongside Stripe’s “Tempo” and Circle’s “Arc,” and published an infographic that positioned Google’s effort as a “planet-scale” Google-developed L1 rather than an EVM chain. The comparative table said Stripe is building an EVM L1 tethered to its payments stack and custody/onboarding rails, and Circle’s Arc is an EVM L1 with “USDC as native gas,” an integrated FX engine and sub-second finality.

By contrast, GCUL is “built for finance,” designed to support “native commercial bank money on-chain,” and—crucially—relies on Python-based smart contracts. The architecture choice matters for Ethereum: EVM chains (Arc, and reportedly Tempo) hew to Ethereum’s developer lingua franca and tooling, while a Python-native L1 suggests a clean break from Solidity-first ecosystems that dominate Ethereum and its rollups.

The pitch to institutions is as much about neutrality and distribution as it is about code. “Besides bringing to bear Google’s distribution, GCUL is a neutral infrastructure layer. Tether won’t use Circle’s blockchain—and Adyen probably won’t use Stripe’s blockchain. But any financial institution can build with GCUL,” Widmann wrote. He disclosed that “institutions like the CME Group chose the Universal Ledger to explore tokenization and payments on one of the largest commodities exchanges in the world leveraging GCUL,” underscoring a go-to-market centered on market infrastructure rather than consumer crypto.

In the comments, when asked whether rivals would ever touch a Google-run chain, Widmann replied that Amazon or Microsoft “may if they can get comfortable becoming more participatory on-chain—in fact, our goal would be in the near future they could even run it themselves for the benefits of their customers.”

A Competitor For Ethereum?

For Ethereum, the competitive contours are nuanced. The world’s largest public smart-contract network is already the gravity well for DeFi liquidity, token standards, and a sprawling L2 stack, with RWAs and payments gradually layering on top through EVM-compatible rails and stablecoins.

Circle’s own Arc, if it proceeds as described, would keep one foot firmly in Ethereum’s universe by retaining EVM semantics and the familiar gas-and-tooling model, even as it privileges USDC at the protocol layer.

Stripe’s Tempo, as presented, also orbits Ethereum through EVM compatibility while optimizing for payments throughput and compliance primitives. GCUL, however, sets out a different axis of competition: it emphasizes bank money, “credibly neutral” enterprise governance, and Python programmability, signaling an institutional ledger that could route some tokenization and wholesale-payments flows away from public-permissionless venues and toward a managed, industry-operated base layer.

That does not automatically make GCUL a “replacement” for Ethereum. The early posture—private testnet status, a focus on commercial bank money accounts, and partnerships with financial-market operators—reads like an institutional network designed for regulated workloads that demand predictable fees, enterprise SLAs and tight identity controls.

The open questions for Ethereum’s ecosystem are where and how GCUL will interoperate: Will bridges or messaging standards give Ethereum-native assets seamless passage to GCUL environments? Will on-chain data and attestations produced on GCUL be consumable by Ethereum rollups and vice versa? And will GCUL’s governance decentralize beyond a cloud-operated trust model in ways that satisfy institutions and crypto-native builders alike?

Widmann’s framing also highlights why Ethereum remains central to the narrative even as corporate L1s proliferate. If Arc and Tempo are EVMs, they implicitly validate Ethereum’s developer stack while competing on distribution, compliance and payments ergonomics. If GCUL succeeds with Python contracts among financial institutions, it could expand the total addressable market for on-chain finance without directly contesting Ethereum’s open-network moat—unless, over time, significant volumes of tokenized collateral, settlement and FX migrate to a GCUL-style ledger and remain siloed there.

For now, Ethereum is still the benchmark against which GCUL, Arc and Tempo will be judged. Google Cloud’s entry elevates the competitive bar, but it also reinforces the idea that the base layer for the next phase of tokenized finance will be plural.

At press time, ETH traded at $4,613.

Ethereum price
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Can BlockDAG’s $385M Presale Deliver Long-Term Strength After Listing?

Can BlockDAG’s $385M Presale Deliver Long-Term Strength After Listing?

BlockDAG has surged into 2025 as one of the year’s most talked-about projects, raising more than $385 million in its […] The post Can BlockDAG’s $385M Presale Deliver Long-Term Strength After Listing? appeared first on Coindoo.
Moonveil
MORE$0.1006+0.52%
Share
Coindoo2025/08/27 18:00
Share
Best Altcoins to Buy Now — Bitcoin, Solana and MAGACOIN Ranked Top Picks for 2025 Gains

Best Altcoins to Buy Now — Bitcoin, Solana and MAGACOIN Ranked Top Picks for 2025 Gains

Investors are always searching for the top altcoin to buy now. While the market is full of choices, three names stand out: Bitcoin, Solana, and MAGACOIN FINANCE. Each brings something different to the table, but all are being ranked as strong picks for 2025 and beyond. Here’s a breakdown of why these three coins are [...] The post Best Altcoins to Buy Now — Bitcoin, Solana and MAGACOIN Ranked Top Picks for 2025 Gains appeared first on Blockonomi.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.00056+6.87%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
SphereX
HERE$0.000357--%
Share
Blockonomi2025/08/27 18:20
Share
Analysis: Nvidia's upcoming earnings report could increase crypto market risk if US stocks continue to fall

Analysis: Nvidia's upcoming earnings report could increase crypto market risk if US stocks continue to fall

PANews reported on August 27th that QCP Capital, a Singapore-based crypto investment firm, published a statement stating that the Federal Reserve's independence is under scrutiny, and that Trump may assemble a team more aligned with his own views to push for a more dovish policy. Currently, Bowman, Waller, and Milan are widely believed to be leaning toward Trump's support. If Governor Lisa Cook is removed, the number of Federal Reserve Board members aligned with Trump will reach four, even before the appointments of the two vice chairs and the next chair are finalized. Following the Jackson Hole meeting, the Fed has become more concerned about the slowing job market, the severe employment situation, and the risk of accelerating hyperinflation, setting the stage for a September rate cut. Nvidia, a bellwether for AI trading, released its earnings report after the market closed today. The "Mag7," comprising Nvidia and seven other major tech stocks, accounts for approximately 33% of the S&P 500 index. Their performance and guidance will be key to monitoring the impact of AI spending on revenue growth. However, Nvidia faces increasing headwinds. An MIT study shows that 95% of AI projects are unprofitable, and the next generation of large language models has diminishing returns on scale. Recent weakness in the cryptocurrency sector is linked to selling by large holders. If US stocks continue to decline, confidence in Bitcoin among traditional financial asset allocators could be impacted, potentially triggering a new round of risk reduction.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.452+2.91%
Vice
VICE$0.01297-4.20%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1006+0.52%
Share
PANews2025/08/27 18:19
Share

Trending News

More

Can BlockDAG’s $385M Presale Deliver Long-Term Strength After Listing?

Best Altcoins to Buy Now — Bitcoin, Solana and MAGACOIN Ranked Top Picks for 2025 Gains

Analysis: Nvidia's upcoming earnings report could increase crypto market risk if US stocks continue to fall

USDJPY Forecast: UBS Unveils Pivotal Ceiling at 148-150

Panora Successfully Raises Fresh Capital to Become Aptos’ Ultimate DeFi Super App