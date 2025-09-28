TLDR Concentrix Q3 2025 EPS of $2.78 missed estimates by 3.1%. Revenue rose 4% year over year to $2.48 billion, beating expectations. Full-year EPS guidance lowered to $11.17 midpoint. Shares fell 13.3% on September 26, closing at $47.66. Stock down 5.1% over the past year despite YTD gain of 12.2%. On September 26, 2025, Concentrix [...] The post Concentrix Corporation ($CNXC) Stock: Q3 Earnings Miss Pressures Shares appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Concentrix Q3 2025 EPS of $2.78 missed estimates by 3.1%. Revenue rose 4% year over year to $2.48 billion, beating expectations. Full-year EPS guidance lowered to $11.17 midpoint. Shares fell 13.3% on September 26, closing at $47.66. Stock down 5.1% over the past year despite YTD gain of 12.2%. On September 26, 2025, Concentrix [...] The post Concentrix Corporation ($CNXC) Stock: Q3 Earnings Miss Pressures Shares appeared first on CoinCentral.

Concentrix Corporation ($CNXC) Stock: Q3 Earnings Miss Pressures Shares

By: Coincentral
2025/09/28 01:57
1
1$0,008382+2,77%
Oasis
ROSE$0,02554-0,23%
Griffin AI
GAIN$0,0198--%

TLDR

  • Concentrix Q3 2025 EPS of $2.78 missed estimates by 3.1%.
  • Revenue rose 4% year over year to $2.48 billion, beating expectations.
  • Full-year EPS guidance lowered to $11.17 midpoint.
  • Shares fell 13.3% on September 26, closing at $47.66.
  • Stock down 5.1% over the past year despite YTD gain of 12.2%.

On September 26, 2025, Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC) stock closed at $47.66, down 13.33% after releasing its third-quarter results.

Concentrix Corporation (CNXC)

The company reported adjusted earnings of $2.78 per share, falling short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.87. This compares with $2.87 in the same quarter last year, representing a decline of 3.1%.

Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.48 billion, up 4% from $2.39 billion a year ago and slightly ahead of analyst projections of $2.46 billion. Despite the revenue beat, the EPS miss weighed heavily on investor sentiment.

Profit and Margin Trends

GAAP earnings for the quarter rose to $88.11 million, or $1.34 per share, from $16.63 million, or $0.25 per share, last year. Adjusted net income reached $183.23 million. Operating margin stood at 5.9%, unchanged from the prior year. Free cash flow margin improved to 6.4% from 5.4%, reflecting stronger cash generation.

While revenue continues to grow, profitability has been pressured. Over the last five years, Concentrix’s operating margin has trended lower, averaging 8.2%. Rising costs have weighed on leverage, limiting earnings expansion despite healthy top-line growth.

Guidance and Outlook

Management issued Q4 2025 guidance for revenue between $2.525 billion and $2.550 billion, with EPS expected in the range of $2.85 to $2.96. For the full fiscal year, adjusted EPS was revised downward to $11.11–$11.23, below Wall Street’s $11.66 forecast. Revenue guidance for the year was set at $9.798 billion to $9.823 billion.

The outlook signals slower growth ahead. Analysts now project Concentrix’s revenue to rise 2.8% over the next 12 months, a deceleration from its 22.1% annualized growth over the last two years.

Stock Performance and Industry Context

Despite the weak quarterly results, Concentrix shares remain up 12.18% year-to-date, compared with the S&P 500’s 12.96% gain. However, over the past year, the stock has dropped 5.13% against the benchmark’s 15.64% increase. Longer-term returns have been more concerning, with a three-year decline of 55.75% versus an 81.77% gain for the S&P 500.

Concentrix operates in the Business Services sector, which currently ranks in the top 28% of Zacks industries. Historically, companies in the top half of industries have outperformed those in the bottom half. Despite this favorable sector position, the company faces near-term earnings pressure.

Key Takeaway

Concentrix delivered revenue growth in Q3 2025 but missed earnings expectations and lowered guidance. While long-term fundamentals remain supported by its scale and global customer experience solutions, slowing growth and margin pressure remain challenges. The stock’s near-term performance will depend on how effectively management executes cost discipline and sustains demand momentum.

 

The post Concentrix Corporation ($CNXC) Stock: Q3 Earnings Miss Pressures Shares appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Nexstar Pulls ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ From ABC Over Charlie Kirk Comments

Nexstar Pulls ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ From ABC Over Charlie Kirk Comments

The post Nexstar Pulls ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ From ABC Over Charlie Kirk Comments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” will be removed from local ABC stations owned by Nexstar “indefinitely,” according to a statement from the broadcasting giant, pulling the show after its host made comments about conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated last week. Kimmel speaks at the 2022 Media Access Awards presented by Easterseals and broadcast on November 17, 2022. (Photo by 2022 Media Access Awards Presented By Easterseals/Getty Images for Easterseals) Getty Images for Easterseals Key Facts Nexstar said its “owned and partner television stations affiliated with the ABC Television Network will preempt” Kimmel’s show “for the foreseeable future beginning with tonight’s show.” This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2025/09/17/nexstar-will-pull-jimmy-kimmel-live-from-its-abc-stations-indefinitely-after-kimmels-comments-on-charlie-kirk/
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0,8087-11,39%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,011494+19,30%
SecondLive
LIVE$0,01539-9,31%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:59
Share
SWIFT’s Stablecoin Pilot on Ethereum Sparks Buzz – Best Wallet Token ($BEST) Shows Big Potential

SWIFT’s Stablecoin Pilot on Ethereum Sparks Buzz – Best Wallet Token ($BEST) Shows Big Potential

They didn’t have the wild swings of meme coins or the promise of explosive gains that make headlines. But today, […] The post SWIFT’s Stablecoin Pilot on Ethereum Sparks Buzz – Best Wallet Token ($BEST) Shows Big Potential appeared first on Coindoo.
Hive AI
BUZZ$0,005304-1,06%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0,02225-0,04%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,0118+0,76%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/28 03:23
Share
Missed Out on SUI’s Explosion? Why BullZilla Is One of the Top Coins to Join for Short Term Right Now

Missed Out on SUI’s Explosion? Why BullZilla Is One of the Top Coins to Join for Short Term Right Now

The crypto world is filled with stories of people who hesitated and then had to face FOMO when a project took off without them. Think about SUI, many doubted it, ignored its presale, and later regretted it as it skyrocketed. That same mistake doesn’t have to happen again. For those searching for the top coins […]
SUI
SUI$3,1749-1,03%
WHY
WHY$0,00000002846-1,86%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/28 02:15
Share

Trending News

More

Nexstar Pulls ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ From ABC Over Charlie Kirk Comments

SWIFT’s Stablecoin Pilot on Ethereum Sparks Buzz – Best Wallet Token ($BEST) Shows Big Potential

Missed Out on SUI’s Explosion? Why BullZilla Is One of the Top Coins to Join for Short Term Right Now

BTC Dominance Rebounds While Experts Forecast Bitcoin Crash to $94K

Best Cryptos To Buy This Year: BlockchainFX’s 200x Potential vs. Hyperliquid and Uniswap’s Slow Grind